Through New Partnership, Great Minds to Become Exclusive Provider of SuperDville Programs

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Minds PBC, the developer of highly-rated core curricula, today announced a new partnership with SuperDville™ to be the exclusive nationwide distributor of SuperDville's video-based social and emotional learning program. SuperDville's programming promotes the development of strong self-esteem; understanding strengths and weaknesses as a learner; and helping students develop self-advocacy skills in school and life.

Great Minds PBC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Great Minds PBC)

Great Minds today announced a new partnership with SuperDville™ to be their exclusive distributor.

Great Minds® and SuperDville recognize that with all the intervention options available today, this collaboration is taking the lead in educational change. Brain research shows people learn differently. Accepting the concept of neurodiversity is the next step towards helping our schools and districts become more effective in reaching all students.

"At Great Minds, we create accessible, readable core curricula because there should be no barriers between kids who are dyslexic and all they want to know," said Lynne Munson, CEO and founder of Great Minds and mother of a child with dyslexia. "We also must remove emotional obstacles or issues of self-esteem that are common among students with learning differences. Recognizing, identifying, and providing both social and emotional tools that work alongside academic innovation is a mutual goal and inspiration for this exciting collaboration."

The team at SuperDville, led by Peggy Stern, SuperDville's CEO and founder, who has dyslexia, created an extraordinary short-form narrative series, The SuperD! Show, which features real kids with learning differences, such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, and ADHD, sharing real-life strategies for home and school. SuperDville began with the goal of developing programming to create positive role models and improve self-esteem for the 1 in 5 students with learning differences.

"We know much more about the brain now than we did when I was a child diagnosed with dyslexia," said Stern. I looked around a decade ago and tried to do something not being done. As a starting point, I wanted to help elementary age kids who learn differently, before they started feeling bad about themselves in school and make sure they didn't grow up with low self-esteem."

While the programming was developed for students with dyslexia and learning differences, educators and parents have used SuperDville to support all students social and emotional learning. SuperDville's product is designed specifically for elementary schools, with companion activities and discussion guidelines to enable teachers to help all kids in their class understand how they can learn best.

Stern further explained the origins of SuperDville, "I started with the idea of helping the millions of kids with dyslexia because I am dyslexic, but as my understanding of neurodiversity grew so did my mission." Educators and parents who view The SuperD! Show episodes feel our series helps all kids. So now, we think of the "D!" as standing for different kinds of learners, not just dyslexics. What began as a personal mission to make sure no dyslexic child would grow up feeling inferior, has grown into a project to build social and emotional learning skills in all elementary age students."

About Great Minds: Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation and a subsidiary of Great Minds, a nonprofit organization. Teachers and scholars write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. Great Minds is the only curriculum creator to have earned three Tier 1 ratings, the highest possible, from the respected Louisiana Department of Education.

Great Minds offers Eureka Math®, Eureka Math2Ô, PhD Science®, Wit & Wisdom® (an English language arts curriculum), and Geodes® books for emerging readers, developed in collaboration with Wilson Language Training®. Learn more at greatminds.org.

About SuperDville: SuperDville has created a multimedia resource featuring a cast of kids with dyslexia and ADHD/ADD. SuperDville's mission is to help kids succeed in school and life because of, and not in spite of, their learning differences. Each segment is designed to help all elementary school age kids with social and emotional learning. Learn more at https://edu.greatminds.org/superdville.

SuperDville

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great Minds PBC