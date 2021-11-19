Company redoubles initiatives to drive "Digital First" strategy, repositions as comprehensive news, data and analysis resource within global energy market.

Hart Energy Board of Directors Appoints John Hartig as New CEO, Names Rich Eichler as Chairman Company redoubles initiatives to drive "Digital First" strategy, repositions as comprehensive news, data and analysis resource within global energy market.

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy Publishing LLC announced John Hartig has been appointed CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds Rich Eichler who, having served in 17 years as CEO (and Vice-Chairman since 2015), moves into the Chairman's role on Hart Energy's Board.

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. (PRNewsFoto/Hart Energy)

A media and information services veteran, Hartig brings proven experience re-engineering businesses to drive shareholder value. Most recently he was President of Aviation International News, and previously he was Chairman and CEO of Sports Information Group/Daily Racing Form LLC, a leading sports information and digital gaming platform.

"John brings a successful track record transforming both B2B and B2C companies into technology-led digital media operations," said George Wiegers, the outgoing Chairman of the Company. "We're confident in John's ability to guide Hart Energy through its next chapter in the evolving energy sector while rapidly expanding our digital footprint."

Hartig's operating experience spans key roles at Time, Inc. and Hearst Corporation. Under his leadership as President and CEO, The Parenting Group at Time grew into the largest U.S. parenting media franchise. As Senior Vice President of Hearst Magazines, he led its consumer marketing and built digital circulation profits to record levels.

"I feel extremely fortunate to lead this strong team," Hartig said. "I look forward to developing new products and services that leverage Hart Energy's respected media brands, its unmatched conference business, and its growing data operations to help our audiences navigate the changing energy landscape."

The Board elevated Rich Eichler to Chairman in recognition of his 37+ years' of service and his highly visible leadership during America's "shale revolution" which continues to re-shape global energy markets.

"I welcome John to the Hart Energy team with open arms," Eichler said. "We're doubling-down on our commitment to best-in-class business journalism, events and information during the energy transition ahead.

"John's skills and experience in digital channels and building online businesses expand our leadership capabilities," Eichler added. "As I see it, the future is bright."

Hartig is on-the-job in Houston, engaging Hart Energy employees in an ambitious, multi-faceted growth plan that leverages the burgeoning recovery in global energy demand.

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has provided comprehensive news, data and analysis that inform business and technology decisions. The Company plays different roles as publisher, event organizer, online content curator, researcher, digital mapping specialist, and veteran energy industry observer. The common thread is information – text, data, images and video – aggregated from experts, made more valuable via organization, comparison and analysis.

Headquartered in Houston, Hart Energy provides timely and targeted information to a global audience that includes the financial and investment community, E&P companies, midstream operators, service and technology companies, engineering firms, utilities, NGOs and governments. For more information, visit hartenergy.com

