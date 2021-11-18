Verisys Recognized with Top Workplace Awards in Kentucky and Utah Award rankings were calculated from employee feedback of their workplace culture

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisville Courier Journal and The Salt Lake Tribune awarded Verisys the top employer ranking in the Louisville region and one of the top companies to work for in the state of Utah.

Verisys Corp. is a technology and data company that offers comprehensive, enterprise-wide technology solutions to the full spectrum of organizations in the healthcare sector. Streamlining credentialing to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse, Verisys’ mission is to protect healthcare consumers by enforcing competency and patient safety through full transparency. (PRNewsfoto/Verisys Corporation)

How does a company make the Top Workplace list in multiple states? By inspiring employees to do their best, day in and day out, and by creating a culture where each individual contributor can thrive.

"Our aim at Verisys is to be as proactive as possible in addressing the needs of our people," said Mark Schaerrer, vice president of human resources. "We do this by building a people-centric workplace that allows individuals to thrive in their role. The Verisys culture gives our people the ability and opportunity for growth."

2021 marks the third year in a row that Verisys has received the Top Workplace Award by The Salt Lake Tribune.

"Being honored with Top Workplace Awards for multiple years and at two of our locations shows our dedication to providing a positive company culture," said Verisys CEO Charlie Falcone. "Verisys could not accomplish our goals without the dedication of every member of our team."

Verisys is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and has locations in South Jordan, Utah; Leawood, Kan.; and Hyderabad, India.

About Verisys Corporation

Verisys brings peace of mind through powerful curation of provider and employment data. We help healthcare payers, providers, and suppliers, as well as workforce management companies, run provider networks, improve provider data quality, publish compliant provider directories, and conduct background education and employment verifications. Our comprehensive platforms provide complete and verified information. As a result, we're the largest outsourced credentials verification organization in the United States. Since we've delivered provider data programs to the most complex institutions in healthcare for nearly three decades, we have the experience to maximize performance at any organization. Visit verisys.com to learn how we transform provider and employment data from problematic to worry-free.

Contact Information

Brad Cope

Vice President of Marketing

469.270.0634

bcope@verisys.com

