Quattro Development Announces Settlement of Lawsuit with Mattress Firm

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quattro Development ("the Company") today announced that it has reached a binding agreement to settle a lawsuit with Mattress Firm, Inc., that commenced in 2017 in the 151st Judicial District Court of Harris County, Texas.

The settlement resolves all claims asserted against Quattro Development without any admission, concession or finding of any fault, liability or wrongdoing by the Company. Quattro Development continues to deny any wrongdoing or improper actions, and it maintains its position that the allegations were completely meritless.

The terms of the settlement agreement remain undisclosed. This was the first and only serious allegation or complaint Quattro Development has ever received in its nearly 15-year history.

About Quattro Development

Founded in 2008, Quattro Development is focused on creating 'preferred developer' relationships with expanding retail and office tenants to help deliver consistent results for its clients. The Company has completed over 110 - projects across more than 30states, and it works with leading brands in industries such as quick service/fast casual restaurants, health goods, medical service providers, schools and more.

