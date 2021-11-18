InventHelp Inventor Develops Stress Reliever (LAX-1258)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "For years I used a foam roller at the gym, said an inventor from Santa Monica, Calif. "While attending an NBA game I noticed players employing vibrating foam rollers. However, after searching the Internet I found these products were expensive and unreliable."

He developed the patent pending VIBE8 by placing his iPhone on vibrate mode and taped it to the side of a roller. But the vibration was not strong enough. He designed VIBE8 that features a pocket within a foam roller that safely cradles a cellphone or wearable to efficiently transfer dozens of vibrations from a free App.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1258, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

