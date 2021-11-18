Embr Labs Appoints Chief Revenue Officer, Grows Retail Partnerships

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, the leading thermal health company for menopause, today announced the appointment of Dean Marcarelli as Chief Revenue Officer. Marcarelli will oversee the company's expansion strategy for Embr Labs' thermal health products, including the Embr Wave 2.

"I could not be more excited to join the Embr Labs team. The company has grown a vibrant community of passionate customers in more than 170 countries, despite a US-only sales strategy," said Marcarelli. "The global demand for this product speaks volumes about the unique value of Embr's natural solution for menopause, chronic disease symptoms and sleep - and underscores our massive potential for the future."

Marcarelli will join Embr on the heels of its successful launch of the Embr Wave 2, a beautifully-designed, wrist-worn, temperature haptic. Prior to Embr Labs, Marcarelli served as Chief Marketing Officer in the Med-Tech industry. Under his leadership, Marcarelli developed and launched a global D2C brand and marketing strategy that increased revenue nearly ten-fold. Marcarelli has held the title of Chief Marketing Officer for over a decade, leading revenue growth and helping to evolve start-ups into multi-million-dollar enterprises through his strategic planning expertise.

"Dean is unique in his field in his ability to both drive rapid revenue growth for D2C companies, but to also build unique and lasting brand equity," said Elizabeth Gazda, CEO of Embr Labs. "He brings global, omni-channel experience that will cement Embr Labs' position as the leader in menopause and thermal health."

With close to 30 million women , or 20% of the US workforce, experiencing menopause, a solution for hot flashes has never been more pressing. To provide immediate relief anywhere - from the conference room to the boardroom, the Embr Wave 2 can now be found on BenefitHub. New retail outlets include the MoMA Design Store , Anthropologie, and now at a leading national pharmacy - just in time for the holiday gifting season.

Embr Wave 2 leverages clinically validated technology to deliver a safe and natural solution that helps with hot flashes, sleep issues, managing stressful moments and overall comfort. Embr Labs now offers a two-week, no-risk product trial through Nok , allowing anyone to test the Wave 2 and experience thermal relief before making a purchase.

For more information on Embr Labs, visit embrlabs.com. For press interviews and other media inquiries, please contact embrlabs@maxborgesagency.com .

About Embr Labs

Embr Labs is the first thermal health company, pioneering a new pathway to the brain. The company has sold tens of thousands of Embr Waves that have found their way into more than 170 countries. The Wave is an intelligent wristband that balances the autonomic nervous system using temperature. The company's patented technology harnesses the power of thermal sensations to deliver a brand new category of safe and natural solutions that help with temperature, hot flashes, sleep issues and managing stressful moments. The company was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade and Intel Capital. Embr Labs has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions and the iF Design Award.

