New AMP™ Advanced Modified Polymer Sealants from DAP® Designed to Outperform Silicone

BALTIMORE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals and do-it-yourselfers alike will be amped to try DAP's new advanced hybrid sealants that outperform silicone and provide maximum performance for every project. Combining the best attributes from traditional silicone and polyurethane technologies, the AMP family of sealants from DAP features superior weatherability and durability. They can be used in extreme temperatures and prevent mold and mildew growth, rivaling any other high-performance product in the market today.

AMP advanced hybrid sealants offer a wide variety of project and application solutions. Developed for both exterior applications – such as windows, doors, siding, trim, gutter, flashing and concrete – and interior applications like kitchen and bath projects, the new AMP line delivers a 100% weatherproof and waterproof seal. It can be applied on wet and damp surfaces, offers extreme temperature use of 0°F to 140°F, features fast and efficient 30-minute paint and rain/water ready times, and is backed by a lifetime mold and mildew resistance guarantee.

"While there are many sealant options to choose from, our lineup of AMP Hybrid Sealants leapfrogs traditional sealant performance to provide maximum project performance that can't be matched," said Megan Youngs, Director of Product Management – Caulks and Sealants at DAP, a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry. "For exterior applications, users will appreciate that AMP offers superior weatherability and durability, can be applied in extreme temperatures while staying flexible, and is UV resistant with strong substrate adhesion. AMP's innovative hybrid technology also offers proven wet surface application and prevents mold and mildew growth, which gives users long-lasting confidence whether their job is inside or out.

"AMP solves frustrations where other hybrid technologies have fallen short," added Youngs. "This advanced modified polymer sealant applies and tools smoothly, with no stringiness, is low odor, and is non-hazy during applications and once cured."

Superior Durability & Weatherability for Long-Lasting Exterior Performance

Over time, exposure to various weather and climate conditions, including extreme heat and cold, can break down exterior sealants. AMP is formulated with advanced hybrid technology for superior durability and powerful UV protection against color fading, discoloration and damage from harsh weather. What's more, AMP meets ASTM C920 specifications, providing long-lasting flexibility to endure expansion and contraction caused by sun, heat, cold, wind and rain. It provides a strong adhesion to a wide variety of building materials, including fiber cement, vinyl, aluminum, wood, stucco, brick, masonry and more.

Developed for extreme conditions, the advanced AMP hybrid formula can be applied in temperatures ranging from 0 degrees F to 140 degrees F and prevents water absorption for a 100% weatherproof and waterproof seal that won't swell, soften, blister or break down over time.

30-Minute Rain/Water and Paint Ready for Optimal Productivity

AMP saves time by offering ultra-fast 30-minute rain and paint ready capabilities. While other sealants wash out or get damaged by surface marks from rain, AMP is rain and water ready in just 30 minutes without washing out or getting damaged by permanent rain marks, making it a perfect solution for outdoor projects.

"Because this sealant can be applied on wet surfaces, users will have less reliance on perfect weather conditions during application," said Youngs.

Paint ready in just 30 minutes, AMP is specially formulated to accept paint like a latex sealant, and unlike traditional silicones, this hybrid technology won't crack, crawl or produce shiners once painted.

Lifetime Mold & Mildew Resistance Guarantee

Mold and mildew can grow and stain sealants, making them look dull and unsightly. AMP prevents mold and mildew growth for the life of the sealant.

Specialty Concrete, Gutter & Flashing Applications

Rounding out the AMP Hybrid Sealants line are the specialty self-leveling concrete and gutter and flashing sealants. For concrete applications, AMP's Self-Leveling Concrete Sealant requires no additional tools, stays flexible and won't crack, shrink or bubble. For gutter and flashing applications, AMP Gutter & Flashing High-Performance Sealant stays flexible, crackproof and is backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Crystal Clear Clarity, Easy Application

Silicone sealants are known to be hazy, instead of transparent in both wet and cured states. AMP's crystal clear hybrid formula offers superior clarity over traditional clear silicones, with no haze during or after application. AMP is engineered to have improved color stability compared to historical hybrids. AMP is easy to gun out for less fatigue and tools smoothly for a professional finish. It's also low in odor and VOC compliant.

The AMP line is available in Kitchen & Bath, Window, Door, Siding & Trim, Self-Leveling Concrete and can be found at your local home improvement retailer. The specialty Gutter & Flashing options will be available in Spring at home improvement retailers. For more information, visit www.dap.com.

