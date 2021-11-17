Environmental Base Line Study Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ). The Company is pleased to provide an update on progress with the ongoing environmental baseline study at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, being conducted by EC & Asociados of Salta, Argentine. EC & Asociados have advised that they have completed study of the onsite environmental conditions during the dry season and will be providing an updated report expected in early December. The second phase of the study will commence during the first two weeks of December and will involve study of the environmental conditions on site during the wet season. The environmental base line study will fulfill requirements under the General Environmental Law, Mining Code No. 24.585.

Company Vice President, Fernando Villarroel is quoted: "We are very pleased with the progress made to date for environmental permitting. Conclusion of the baseline study will provide a key element of a planned Feasibility Study."

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction.

The Company is evaluating conventional evaporation as a process method, and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) as an alternative method. Three candidates for DLE are currently being evaluated. Two, 2,000-gallon bulk brine samples are in transit; one sample is heading to Oakland California for testing by Lilac Solutions, and the second sample is heading to Chengdu China for testing by Chemphys. DLE test work is also currently underway in Salta, Argentina by Eon Minerals.

In addition, the Company is planning to potentially expand the known resource by drilling various areas of interest identified in a recent TEM survey. The Company is awaiting approval of drill permits currently under review by the Mining Secretariat in Salta, Argentina.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Marcela Casini, advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors / Shareholders call 855-415-8100 / website: www.lithiumsouth.com

