Doximity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced that it will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events.
Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: November 22, 2021
Presentation Time: Pre-recorded presentation available at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT
Speaker: Nate Gross, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer
Raymond James Technology Conference
Date: December 6, 2021
Presentation Time: 4:50 pm ET/1:50 pm PT
Speaker: Anna Bryson, Chief Financial Officer
Both presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Doximity's investor relations website at https://investors.doximity.com/.
About Doximity
Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.
