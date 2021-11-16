Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation, Delivering Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure for Managing Unstructured Data

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that its ActiveScale™ object storage solution has achieved AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program. ActiveScale object storage systems can now be used alongside an AWS Outposts deployment to provide Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) compliant object storage for Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) services running on an AWS Outposts rack. This validated solution enables enterprise organizations to maintain data sovereignty and low latency access within their own facilities while using AWS infrastructures, empowering them to keep pace with modern data demands through a hybrid cloud strategy.

Quantum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Corp.)

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that offers the same AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. By combining AWS Outposts with Quantum ActiveScale object storage systems, customers across a range of industries – including financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, telecommunications and government – can take advantage of the full suite of AWS services in any datacenter. For AWS services running on AWS Outposts that require Amazon S3 compliant storage, ActiveScale object storage systems provide unique capabilities:

"Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of a comprehensive digitization initiative," said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, AWS. "With Quantum ActiveScale for AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their own environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience."

With the recent introduction of ActiveScale Cold Storage, ActiveScale is a unique object storage platform architected for both active and cold data. The ActiveScale platform maximizes data protection and availability with geo-spreading across multiple geographies, replication between ActiveScale systems, as well as replication to Amazon S3 in the cloud. This tested and validated object storage solution for AWS Outposts environments delivers hybrid cloud infrastructure with massive scale and flexible deployment options, including as a fully managed object storage service. Complementary to AWS Outposts services, ActiveScale as-a-service offerings enable a secure, fully managed, hybrid cloud computing infrastructure, complete with Amazon S3-compatible storage of both active and cold datasets at up to 80 percent lower cost than comparable on-site solutions.

"A hybrid approach has quickly become the de-facto cloud strategy for many organizations, giving them the flexibility, performance and security needed to make the best use of their data in today's digital world," said Bruno Hald, Vice President and General Manager, Secondary Storage at Quantum. "We're proud to be an official AWS Outposts Ready Partner and deliver enterprise-class object storage to more businesses through the AWS Cloud."

Click here to learn more about Quantum's AWS certifications. For more information on Quantum's AWS Outposts Ready Designation, visit quantum.com/cold-data-storage.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com .

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of ActiveScale™ object storage solution and our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for active and cold data storage develops as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2021 and our Form 10-Q filed on August 9, 2021. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media contact:

Alex Gil

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

quantum@rlyl.com

t +1 617 237 0922

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Corp.