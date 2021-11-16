Passenger traffic more than doubled at Ontario International Airport in October - to 98% of pre-pandemic level

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of air passengers who traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) more than doubled in October from the year before, and reached 98% of the passenger level in October 2019 as the gateway airport continued its impressive pandemic recovery.

Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport continued to push toward pre-pandemic levels in October.

Based on airline data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), ONT welcomed more than 494,000 air travelers last month, an increase of 127% compared with October 2020 and just 1.95% less than October 2019.

Domestic travel grew 125% to 481,000 passengers in October while international volume exceeded 13,000, an increase of 215%. When compared with October 2019, domestic travel was 0.27% higher last month while international passenger volume was 46% lower.

From January through October, total passenger volume surpassed 3.5 million, 66% higher than the same period last year. The numbers of domestic and international travelers increased by 68% and 14%, respectively.

Compared with the first 10 months of 2019, total passenger volume was 22% lower. Domestic and international passenger volume decreased by 20% and 63%, respectively.

"The resurgence of air travel in Southern California is most evident at Ontario International which is experiencing the quickest pandemic recovery among airports its size and larger," said Curt Hagman, an OIAA commissioner and chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. "As demand for domestic air travel grows, airlines and air passengers are showing their confidence in our ability to provide an aviation environment that is safe and secure and a customer experience that is world class."

Passenger Totals Oct. 2021 Oct. 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Domestic 481,635 213,773 125.30% 3,461,661 2,054,737 68.5% International 13,092 4,149 215.55% 92,278 80,485 14.7% Total 494,727 217,922 127.02% 3,553,939 2,135,222 66.4%

Passenger Totals Oct. 2021 Oct. 2019 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 481,635 480,318 0.27% 3,461,661 4,319,183 -19.9% International 13,092 24,232 -45.97% 92,278 248,121 -62.8% Total 494,727 504,550 -1.95% 3,553,939 4,567,304 -22.2%

Shipments of air cargo, commercial freight and mail combined, declined 11.49% in October to 72,901 tons from 82,363 tons in the same month last year. Compared with October 2019, however, October tonnage was more than 7% higher.

On a year-to-date basis, air cargo decreased 4.4% compared to 2020, but increased 14.7% compared with 2019.

Air cargo (tonnage) Oct. 2021 Oct. 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Freight 67,862 79,549 -14.69% 677,814 731,359 -7.3% Mail 5,039 2,814 79.10% 39,465 18,594 112.2% Total 72,901 82,363 -11.49% 717,279 749,952 -4.4%

Air cargo (tonnage) Oct. 2021 Oct. 2019 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2019 Change Freight 67,862 66,436 2.15% 677,814 605,498 11.9% Mail 5,039 1,557 223.56% 39,465 19,778 99.5% Total 72,901 67,994 7.22% 717,279 625,276 14.7%

"Ontario International continues to prove itself as an efficient, low-cost aviation gateway with first-rate facilities, not to mention strong community support. Our airport is a public treasure for the City of Ontario, San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire at large," Hagman said.

