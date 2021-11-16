National Advisors Group Brings Powerful Analysis And Personalization Features To Virtual Agent In the insurance agency's latest technology innovation, National Advisors Group pairs artificial and human intelligence to provide customers with a sophisticated and efficient online and offline insurance consultation experience.

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Advisors Group, an independent insurance agency and leader in insurance technology and innovation, today announces a new round of enhancements to the agency's proprietary Virtual Agent platform. Initially developed earlier this year, the Virtual Agent initiates the customer journey and insurance consultation process with a customized Personal Risk Assessment identifying coverage needs based on lifestyle and assets.

Founded in 2018 by former AIG executives Mark Fraser and Victor Nawrocki, National Advisors Group's mission is to provide a much-needed consultative sales process to the upper middle market and the mass affluent segments. The Virtual Agent brings the same consultative sales approach to the online insurance buying experience.

"Online price comparison sites alone aren't enough for the mass affluent," said Fraser, CEO at National Advisors Group. "This group doesn't generally receive the white glove treatment that ultra-wealthy customers receive from traditional high-net-worth insurance agencies, yet they deal with many of the same insurance planning complexities. That's why we developed this platform and continue integrating best-in-class technologies into it. Consumers with growing assets need a more consultative insurance buying process, and we believe that needs to extend to the online experience where we provide an advice-based rather than strictly price-based approach."

National Advisors Group offers a comprehensive suite of insurance protection, including home, auto, life, umbrella, valuable articles, flood, warranty and small business solutions. The Virtual Agent and its Personal Risk Assessment, customized for each website user, provides customers with a comprehensive view of exposures and liabilities that traditional online price comparison sites do not.

"We want to provide the right combination of artificial and human intelligence, and this latest upgrade gives us a major advantage from that perspective," said Nawrocki, President at National Advisors Group. "This is all about our customers. While a growing number of consumers initiate the insurance buying process online, many of them, particularly the mass affluent, also need the support of experienced insurance agents guiding the process. By seamlessly bringing the online and offline experience together, we're helping them find a level of peace of mind and security that was previously much harder to obtain."

About National Advisors Group: National Advisors Group is a national, independent insurance agency with access to coverage from dozens of trusted insurance carriers. As leaders in insurance technology and innovation, National Advisors Group uses artificial intelligence combined with third party data to quickly deliver Personal Risk Assessments based on lifestyle and assets. To learn more about National Advisors Group, visit nationaladvisorsgroup.com.

