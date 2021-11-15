St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show Returns to RiverCentre December 3-5

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saint Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show presented by CLAM is back with a live, in person event after a year off, thrilling ice fishing and winter sports enthusiasts who are expected to descend on St. Paul's RiverCentre, December 3 – 5. During the three-day winter extravaganza, attendees will shop more than 164 exhibits dedicated to the die-hard ice fishing and winter sports fans who are itching to get out and enjoy winter.

This year's show will feature new merchandise and technology at a variety of price points from the most well-respected ice fishing and outdoors brands including FUYU Outdoors' UTV fish house; St. Croix Rods new line of Tundra rods; Brew City TMS' CT360 ice fishing tripod; the Vault lure protection from Midwest Textile, and Extreme Tackle's Tip Up Tower to store and transport six plank-style tip ups in the bucket. Bring the kids and enjoy the trout pond with live fish.

The Ultimate Ice Fishing Giveaway

Register online to win a package of Clam ice fishing products valued at over $2,600 or a premier fish house from Ice Castle valued at $15,000 in the Ultimate Ice Fishing Giveaway. Those who register on-site during the show will receive an additional bonus entry. Entries accepted through December 5, 2021. Prize details available at www.ulitmateicefishinggiveaway.com.

Fishing More Popular Than Ever

Outdoor sports participation surged in 2020. The Minnesota DNR reported fishing license sales increased by 10%. The biggest increase in angling licenses were kids, whose numbers doubled. Ice shelter licenses increased more dramatically – up 30% year over year. And 2021-2022 is expected to be an even stronger season for winter fishing. The show's full slate of seminars feature something for every angler, including a junior ice team panel, top industry female pro panel, and walleye wisdom.

Get Your Tickets

To buy tickets online and to get more information about the Saint Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show, presented by CLAM and sponsored by Ice Castle Fish Houses, visit the show website (https://www.stpaulicefishingshow.com/). Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of six and 12, and free for children ages five and under. Good Sam members receive a discounted ticket price of $10. VIP preview tickets are available at the door for $20 and allow a two-hour early entry. All guests are encouraged to utilize online ticketing and contactless payment whenever possible.

Saint Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show

Presented by CLAM

Dec. 3 – 5, 2021

Friday, Dec. 3: Regular Show Hours from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

*VIP Preview: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: Regular Show Hours from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

*VIP Preview: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Paul RiverCentre

175 Kellogg Boulevard West

St. Paul, MN 55102

As always, show safety is the ultimate priority. Face coverings are recommended for RiverCentre guests. Guests should stay home if they feel sick or been in recent contact with anyone exhibiting symptoms. Look for contactless hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.

For exclusive, up-to-date show information, like the show on Facebook and follow the show on Twitter.

About GS Media & Events

GS Media & Events ( www.gsevents.com ), a division of Good Sam Enterprises, LLC, owns and operates recreation-focused consumer shows throughout North America. GS Media & Events is the premier publishing, online, and face-to-face marketing company serving the outdoors enthusiast. By providing information, insights, and resources, GS Media & Events champions the fun, freedom, and adventure of recreational lifestyles, working to enhance consumers' experiences and building the communities that share and promote their passions.

View original content:

SOURCE Good Sam Enterprises, LLC