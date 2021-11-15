K4Connect Fall 2021 Quarterly Insights Report Reveals How Technology Accelerates and Supports Resident Safety, Wellness and Satisfaction Leading senior living technology provider uncovers timely trends that keep residents safe and active, while improving staff productivity and community satisfaction

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K4Connect released its second quarterly insights report today exploring key trends impacting resident safety, wellness and satisfaction in senior living. Over the past year, these topics have been increasingly top of mind for both residents and community leaders, and the new report reveals how technology is accelerating and supporting success in these areas. As senior living operators continue to navigate post-pandemic life in their communities, it is critical to understand and value the role technology can play in improving resident quality of life, augmenting staff challenges and creating meaningful community experiences.

K4Connect

"Just like the communities that we serve, residents - whom we refer to as our Members - are at the core of everything we do at K4Connect. The technology we provide must add value to their daily lives," said K4Connect CEO and Co-founder Scott Moody. "This quarter's report recognizes areas where technology is providing a tremendous amount of value, at the same time, also revealing where operators can implement solutions to better meet the needs of their residents today and into the future."

In the report K4Connect Fall 2021 Insights Report: How Technology Accelerates and Supports Resident Safety, Wellness and Satisfaction, data and survey responses strongly point to technology as a way to strengthen safety measures in resident homes, increase community-wide visibility and team productivity for staff, and expand wellness offerings for residents. The report also explores how residents measure their personal satisfaction and happiness in a senior living community.

Insights Report Highlights:

Resident safety remains a top priority for senior living community staff and the residents themselves. Technology is helping communities scale and improve resources that keep residents safe while saving staff time.

Falls remain a concern for residents and staff alike.

Senior living communities have an opportunity to better serve the holistic wellness needs of their residents by incorporating technologies that expand and increase access to wellness programs.

Technology is a key facilitator of what residents claim to be top contributors to their personal satisfaction and happiness.

This report includes usage and adoption trends of K4Connect's premier senior living solution, K4Community, in addition to anonymous national survey responses from senior living communities representing diverse locations, sizes and care settings. Visit the website to download the full K4Connect Fall 2021 Insights Report: Technology Trends Driving Resident Safety, Wellness and Satisfaction.

ABOUT K4CONNECT

K4Connect is a mission-driven technology company that integrates the best in technology to serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, together with the people, communities and organizations that also serve them. We believe that meaningful technologies have the power to make the lives of older adults simpler, healthier and happier. Our premier solution, K4Community, provides smart products and features that solve the challenges senior living residents and staff are facing today, focusing on the core categories of home, engagement and communication for residents, and productivity, services and data-driven insights for staff and operators. The entire experience is powered by our patented operating system built specifically for senior living, enabling our community partners to unlock the true value of enterprise data.

Based in Raleigh, N.C., K4Connect is currently serving thousands of senior living residents and staff at over 800 continuing care, independent living and assisted living communities across the nation. For more information, please visit www.K4Connect.com.

Contact:

Natalie Jones

Director of Marketing and Communications at K4Connect

natalie.jones@k4connect.com

