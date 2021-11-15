iStar Declares Quarterly Common Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on the Company's Common Stock and Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividends are all payable on December 15, 2021 to holders of record on December 1, 2021.

Series of Stock Liquidation

Preference Dividend

Per Share Common Stock (STAR) N/A $0.125 8.00% Series D Preferred Stock $25.00 $0.50 7.65% Series G Preferred Stock $25.00 $0.478125 7.50% Series I Preferred Stock $25.00 $0.46875

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.



