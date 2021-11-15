EyeBuyDirect Launches 'Buy One, Get One Free' Deal for Black Friday The award-winning online eyewear company will be executing a series of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is offering huge savings with its Buy 1 Get 1 Sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you are looking for a new pair of frames, blue light blocking lens, sunglasses, or readers the eyewear brand is offering brilliant deals all consumers should take advantage of this Black Friday season. The Buy 1 Get 1 sale is just part of the reason to shop EyeBuyDirect this season. Each purchase also allows customers to give pair to someone in need. So your gift keeps giving beyond your initial purchase.

Stock up on all your favorite frames at super low prices and maybe get an early start on your holiday shopping. The latest styles are at your fingertips on EyeBuyDirect.com. Browse our holiday gift guides and find affordable and fashionable options for anyone on your holiday list. With thousands of glasses to choose from, EyeBuyDirect is your one-stop shop for all your eyewear needs.

Not sure about buying without trying? Don't worry, EyeBuyDirect has a fun virtual try-on service, so you can ensure you get the perfect pair for your face and style. You can even upload a photo of your loved one to see how they will look before making your purchase.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com

