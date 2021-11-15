Downtown Detroit Partnership Names Visit Detroit as Presenting Sponsor of The Rink at Campus Martius Park Michigan's premier outdoor skating rink to open and operate at full capacity for 2021-2022 season

DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) has named Visit Detroit as the presenting sponsor of the 2021-2022 season of The Rink at Campus Martius Park, unveiled the sponsor logo on center ice and recently welcomed the first group of skaters for a pre-season skate. Michigan's premier family-friendly outdoor ice rink, located right in the heart of downtown Detroit, will operate at full capacity for the season. The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit officially opens Friday, Nov. 19, following the annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony.

"The Rink at Campus Martius Park offers one of the most beautiful and iconic skating experiences in the country and continues to be a top destination for the entire region during the holiday and winter seasons," said Eric Larsen, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. David Cowan, chief public spaces officer at the Downtown Detroit Partnership continued, "Like Visit Detroit, community is central to everything we do. With Visit Detroit as our new rink partner, it affords us the opportunity to continue enhancing the experience at The Rink and, together, strengthen its role in the community and attract more people to explore everything our great city has to offer, including spectacular light displays, winter markets and shopping, activities for families and kids, entertainment, sports and dining."

This sponsorship by metro Detroit's tourism bureau is an exciting opportunity for Visit Detroit to share with the world who they are and to reintroduce themselves to the tri-county residents.

"We take pride in representing the metro Detroit area to people all over the world," said Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit. "This is a chance to express on a large scale just how much we love Detroit. We appreciate partnering with the DDP who always goes above and beyond to elevate the city and beautifully activate some of our highly visited greenspaces."

This is the 18th year for The Rink at Campus Martius Park, which was designed to resemble the Rockefeller Center rink in New York City. The world's best Olympic and U.S. champion athletes perform and skate here annually — from gold-medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White and U.S. champions Mirai Nagasu, Jeremy Abbott, Karen Chen and many others. More than 90,000 people skated during the season in 2019. It also serves as a base for dozens of mission-driven community events and campaigns, including Figure Skating in Detroit, Make-A-Wish, Menorah in the D, Salvation Army and the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.

THE RINK ADMISSION AND PURCHASING

Admission for the 2021-2022 season is $11 for adults; $9 for children 12 and under and also seniors 59 and older; and $8 for military and first responders. Skate rental is $5. Tickets and skate rentals may be purchased on site at Campus Martius Park or by phone at 313-963-9393. They are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

THE RINK SEASONAL HOURS

The Rink will be open daily, including holidays, through March 6, 2022.

Nov. 20 – Jan. 2

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: Noon to 10 p.m.

New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. to midnight

Jan. 4 – March 6

Monday – Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

EATS + DRINKS

There are plenty of dining and bar options for visitors of The Rink to enjoy, from casual to fine dining and everything in between. They can warm up with a hot chocolate and a snack from the Arctic Zone at Campus Martius Park or they can dine at the Iconic Collection's award-winning Parc, the rink side restaurant that offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience in the heart of Downtown Detroit and the best views in the city. More options are available nearby, including Lumen at Beacon Park, surrounded by thousands of twinkling lights from inside or from its outdoor patio with firepits.

Visitors also can take a break in the comfort and style of a ski lodge setting inside the Cadillac Lodge across the street from The Rink at Cadillac Square, which offers an assortment of eats and drinks, as well as games and trivia for everyone to enjoy.

Skating at The Rink at Campus Martius Park, award-winning holiday lighting and public spaces, along with a myriad of retailers and restaurants all come together this season to make a perfect "staycation" with no shortage of opportunities to support local businesses. For more information visit DowntownDetroitParks.com.

About the Downtown Detroit Partnership

Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) strengthens and supports Downtown Detroit through strategic initiatives and programs. DDP convenes business, philanthropic and government partners to create a vibrant and resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community. DDP is responsible for programming, managing and operating several of Downtown Detroit's parks and public spaces. For more information, visit DowntownDetroit.org .

About Visit Detroit

The mission of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau is to market and sell the Detroit metropolitan region to business and leisure visitors in order to maximize economic impact. In collaboration with our partners, stakeholders and customers, our purpose is to champion the continuous improvement of the region as a dynamic and memorable tourism destination. For more information VisitDetroit.com.

