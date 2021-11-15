Burns & Levinson Completes Two Fintech Insurance Tech Deals Including SASid, Inc. Sale and Equity Investment in AgencyBloc

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson has closed two high-profile fintech deals in the insurance tech industry over the past three months. On October 7, 2021, the firm helped client AgencyBloc , a leading agency management system for life and health insurance agencies/brokers/MGAs, complete a strategic equity investment from Resurgens Technology Partners . This investment will enable AgencyBloc to substantially accelerate its sales and marketing and product development initiatives.

Burns & Levinson logo (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson LLP)

On August 27, 2021, Burns & Levinson closed the sale of client SASid, a leading provider of products, technology, services, and reinsurance in the specialty health & life sector, to Acrisure, a top 10 global insurance broker focused on tech transformation. The acquisition will enable Acrisure to leverage its strong sales and marketing infrastructure to grow SASid's longstanding affinity relationships with millions of self-employed individuals who can't be reached through traditional employer-sponsored group plans.

The deal teams were led by Burns & Levinson partner Josef Volman, who co-chairs the firm's Business Law Group, and partner Alex Khalarian. Morgan Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to SASid and AgencyBloc in both deals.

Burns & Levinson has led many high-profile transactions in the fintech industry, specifically for some of the top insurance tech companies. Over the last few years, Burns & Levinson has successfully closed over a dozen deals in the fintech space.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 agency recommended management system, helping insurance agencies secure and grow their business with an industry-specific CRM, commissions processing and integrated business and sales automation. Headquartered in Cedar Falls, IA, AgencyBloc was founded in 2008.

About SASid

SASid's mission is to build, market, and administrate niche health and supplemental insurance products and systems which help people; to create insurance products and technologies which are simple to understand, quote, purchase and smart to have. Founded in 1998, SASid Inc. is headquartered in Janesville, WI. More information is available at www.SASid.com.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:



Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511

(617) 345-3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com

kweller@burnslev.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burns & Levinson