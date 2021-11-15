Atom, Connected Functional Training Solution from RPM Training Co., Goes Live

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM Training Co. went live today with Atom , a first of its kind, complete at-home functional training experience. Authentic strength equipment combined with daily workouts, unlimited digital classes, and a unique new platform make Atom the only true connected strength and conditioning program on the market. Orders opened with limited-time founder pricing and immediate access to the Atom platform, as well as a 3-month free trial of Atom unlimited training included with the purchase of any equipment kit.

Atom Power Kit

In August 2021, RPM offered a first look at Atom to the functional fitness community in attendance at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, where event attendees had the first opportunity to try the Atom gym at the RPM Campground. In the months since, RPM has opened up its beta version of the Atom platform to dozens of excited participants who have been training, taking classes, and logging scores.

Atom users can expect to see their names on the leaderboard next to RPM-sponsored professional athletes such as Olympic snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis, 2021 U.S. Open of Surfing Champion Griffin Colapinto, and CrossFit Games athlete Jeffrey Adler, winner of the 2021 CrossFit Open.

Each of the three Atom kits—Axis, Fly, and Power—functions as a complete home gym, custom-built to the user's ability level and space limitations, with every piece of equipment needed to follow the Atomic training program. Many of the classic strength training pieces included with the Atom kits have been re-engineered from the ground up by RPM, and are manufactured or built in the USA.

The Axis Kit contains a plyobox, dumbbells (2), sandbag, kettlebell, and jump rope, in addition to a full set of smaller accessory pieces: a core mat, training mat, foam roller, myoball, and set of resistance bands. The Fly Kit contains everything in the Axis Kit plus a patent-pending adjustable or fixed pull-up bar and gymnastics rings. The Power Kit contains everything in the Fly Kit plus a barbell, bumper plates, and barbell collars. If a customer already knows their appropriate equipment loading, they can select a kit and check out immediately. If not, a quick assessment process will guide them to the best kit for their needs and skill level.

RPM is welcoming the first cohort of Atom athletes with limited-time founder pricing (25% savings), with the Axis Kit starting as low as $63/mo for 12 months at 0% APR (or a one-time price of $749). The Fly and Power Kits come in as low as $84/mo (or $999) and $125/mo (or $1,499), respectively.

Under this founder pricing structure, all kits fall well below market price for comparable equipment, which should make enthusiasts very happy. Each kit purchase includes a 3-month free trial of Atom training. Members will have the option to continue their training for just $29/mo (25% savings) or cancel at any time.

Orders are open as of November 15, 2021. Equipment kits are expected to ship within 4-6 weeks from the time of order. Access to the Atom platform and programming will be available immediately from the time of purchase of a kit and/or membership.

The Atom digital classes are led by world-class coaches and programmed by community legends Tamaryn and Pat Barber. Users can follow the entire class (usually 45-60 min) or jump around to specific elements (warm-up, activation, workout, cooldown, etc.) within a custom video interface using convenient queue points.

With Atom, RPM introduces phase one of Atomic Scoring, a revolutionary move away from an all-or-nothing scaling system that uses a proprietary algorithm to rank athletes on the leaderboard based on a combination of how they scaled each individual movement and their score in terms of time, reps, or load. This approach provides a more meaningful and social leaderboard experience, especially for the majority of athletes who scale workouts to varying degrees.

"A fundamental pillar of the RPM ethos is our commitment to elevated, considered design," said RPM CEO Shane Rogers. "We're constantly asking how we can improve on the status quo and make a better product that we'd actually use ourselves. Our creative team has pushed the envelope on everything from the physical gear to the software and content side, where we're bringing what we believe is revolutionary sophistication to our virtual class and leaderboard solutions."

"Our beta testing over the last few months has really helped us refine this process," Rogers continued. "We've had a great crew of athletes and coaches in there training daily and giving feedback, and I can promise you one thing, there's nothing else like Atom on the market. It's thoughtful, it's fun, and we couldn't be more excited to share it with the world."

About RPM Training Co:

Active lifestyle brand RPM Training Co., founded in 2012 by brothers Josh and Shane Rogers, has earned a worldwide reputation for design and quality within the functional training, action sports, and outdoor communities. The launch of Atom builds on the brand's history of innovation within the training equipment space—as exemplified by their premium speed rope—and commitment to purposeful functional training as the best preparation for life's adventures.

Atom Garage Gym

Atom Class

Atom Daily Training

