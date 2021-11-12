Valens Semiconductor to Participate in November Investor Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in November.

Roth 10th Annual Technology Virtual Event: Participating on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Valens will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your Roth representative.

Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021: Presenting on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EST. Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com. Investors can also request meetings with Valens on the event website.

About Valens

Valens (NYSE: VLN) is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data distribution for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for the new standard for automotive connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

