MySize Announces Partnership Expansion for Nautica Lifestyle Brand

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, November 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), the developer and creator of innovative measurement solutions, today announced a deal to offer its MySizeID application for global lifestyle brand Nautica in Turkey through the Eren Group, the licensed production owner of Nautica Turkey.

The MySizeID app will be made available to Nautica customers in Turkey through their online retail e-commerce site. The brand known as the "inspiration of the sea" brings everyday style across the world delivering versatility and comfort. The nautical-influenced classic American sportswear brand is served well by reducing costs and maximizing efficiencies by incorporating MySize into the supply chain.

Nautica Turkey recognizes the choppy waters of e-commerce and sees MySize as a tool to calm the storm. Correct size selection is critical for all online retailers working to increase margins. MySize was created to increase buyers' satisfaction and reduce costs for online retailers by standardizing sizing and helping consumers find the right fit on any size chart. MySize's patented algorithms and SDK decreases return rates from consumers and improves retailers' bottom line.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented, "We are thrilled with our partnership with Eren Group and are pleased they see the need for more efficiency in apparel sizing. MySize is focused on the standardization of sizing between brands in e-commerce. As we seek to expand our offering to the other brands of the portfolio, we know the data we collect introduces new and interesting opportunities towards growth."

Nautica Turkey licensed production owner, Eren Group is in partnership with the world-famous French Devanlay Group, providing additional opportunities for MySize to integrate with more brands in the portfolio. Nautica is a leading water-inspired global lifestyle brand including men's, women's and children's apparel and accessories. MySize is well poised to serve the people of Turkey in a country with over 85 million individuals.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

