Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The 2021 Jefferies London Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be available on demand beginning at 3:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. GMT on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
  • The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will be available on demand beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.

A replay of the pre-recorded presentations can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com and will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentations.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil is currently in a Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

Contact

David Pitts
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
david@argotpartners.com

SOURCE Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

