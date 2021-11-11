INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against InnovAge Holding Corp.

INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against InnovAge Holding Corp. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS DECEMBER 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INNV) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of those who purchased InnovAge common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with InnovAge's March 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman )

All investors who purchased InnovAge Holding Corp. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of InnovAge Holding Corp., you may, no later than December 13, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in InnovAge Holding Corp.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

In March 2021, InnovAge completed its IPO, selling approximately 18,995,901 shares of common stock at a price of $21.00 per share.

On September 21, 2021, after the market closed, InnovAge revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") had "determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company's] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit." The Company stated that these "deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.90, or nearly 25%, to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP