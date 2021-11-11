Graduation Alliance Launches ENGAGE Georgia Student Support Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with Graduation Alliance, is launching the ENGAGE Georgia attendance recovery program to help students stay connected with school and keep their education on track.

ENGAGE Georgia provides students and their families an extra layer of support through an Academic Success Coach who will help students who are struggling with engagement due to the continued effects of the pandemic. This program is available to all Georgia public school students no matter how they are currently attending school including in person, online, or any combination.

"The Georgia Department of Education's commitment to re-engaging with students is vitally important as schools continue to face a wide variety of challenges," said Greg Harp, Graduation Alliance's Chief Development Officer. "We are excited to partner with these dedicated educators to bring an additional, and critical layer of support to the students of Georgia."

Sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education, the ENGAGE Georgia program employs an experienced student outreach and coaching team to:

Reach students still facing challenges brought on by the pandemic

Provide the skills necessary to succeed in an online or newly changed in-person learning environment

Identify and mitigate the obstacles preventing engagement

Connect, as necessary, with local resources for social-emotional support

Monitor the student's pace and progress throughout the school year

Provide additional student support to maintain engagement and to ensure students continue learning and earning credit toward graduation

ENGAGE Georgia is available at zero-cost to all Georgia public school districts, families and students. Based on the data provided by school districts in similar programs, 74% of participating seniors graduated on time, and more than 90% of responding districts, students, and parents reported the program helped improve or stabilize engagement and grades.

Parents who are interested in signing up can visit https://registerga.graduationalliance.com .

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCE

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit www.graduationalliance.com .

Media Contact: Joanna Camburn ( Joanna.Camburn@GraduationAlliance.com ; 855.486.8855)

