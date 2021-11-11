AviaGames' CEO Vickie Chen to Participate in Gaming Startup Panel at WN Conference

AviaGames , global leader in skill-based mobile gaming, today announced it will participate in a panel discussion at the WN Conference on Nov. 16 highlighting the path of success for gaming startups.

The WN Conference is a two-day hybrid event that focuses on the U.S. games market. The conference helps establish strong business ties between market players, providing an opportunity for attendees to learn about new game releases and hear business insights from industry leaders.



