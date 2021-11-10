Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 24, 2021 (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 24, 2021).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States (toll free): +1 888-346-8982
International: +1 412-902-4272
Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945
Hong Kong +852 3018-4992
Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203
Conference ID: 10161880
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until December 1, 2021:
United States: +1 877-344-7529
International: +1 412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10161880
About Viomi Technology
Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.
Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.
