Meet The Winners Of The 2021 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, held its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on November 9, 2021.
As part of the event, Benzinga Fintech Listmakers were ranked on their impact in the areas of investing, technology, financial literacy and more.
This year's official 2021 Benzinga Fintech Winners include the following categories and companies:
Best Accelerator: Start Path by Mastercard
Best Alternative Investments Platform: Alumni Ventures
Best API: Apex Fintech Solutions LLC
Best Automated Trading Software: 8topuz Wealth Fintech
Best Broker for Short Selling: TradeZero
Best Brokerage for Beginners: Robinhood
Best Brokerage for Forex: Forex.com
Best Brokerage for Options Trading: Charles Schwab
Best Brokerage for Trading Futures: NinjaTrader
Best Canadian Brokerage: Questrade
Best Data Analysis Tool: S3
Best Day Trading Software: Market Structure EDGE LLC
Best Financial Literacy Tool: TradeOutLoud LLC
Best Financial Planning Software: LendingPoint
Best Financial Research Company: TOGGLE AI
Best InsurTech: Coterie Insurance
Best Investment Research Tech: Market Chameleon
Best New Product: eMoney Advisor
Best Paper Trading Platform: Interactive Brokers
Best Portfolio Tracker: Accointing AG
Best Robo-Advisor: Titan
Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments: Coinbase
Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency: Voyager Digital
Best Trading Technology: TrendSpider LLC
Most Innovative ETF Company: ARK Invest
Most Innovative in Capital Markets: tZERO Group, Inc.
Lifetime Achievement: Thomas Petterffy, Interactive Brokers
Most Impactful Fintech Executive: James Putra, TradeStation Crypto
Most Influential Data Scientist: Juan Pablo Villatoro, CORE Monitoring Systems
Top Financial Influencer: Jaspreet Singh, Minority Mindset
People's Choice Award: Aries
Simplifying Access to Futures: NinjaTrader
Best Investment App: Webull Financial LLC
Best Reg Tech: Trillium Labs - Surveyor
Best Options Apps: E*trade
Best Broker for CFDs: Forex.com
Best Money Management Apps: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Best Broker for Mutual Funds: Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC
Best Research Aggregator: Yahoo Finance
Best Multi-Asset: eToro
"We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.
"Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."
Here's a second look at the Benzinga Fintech Listmakers that were awarded at the 2021 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards:
Best Accelerator
Start Path by Mastercard
Huddle Fifty
F10 Fintech Incubator
Best Alternative Investments Platform
GROUNDFLOOR
Vinovest
Mythic Markets
RealVantage
Hometap
CrowdStreet
InvestX
Yieldstreet
T-REX
SolidBlock
FarmTogether
Alumni Ventures
Arrived Homes
Cadre
CARL
Fundrise
Best API
Apex Fintech Solutions
Airbase
GeoComply Solutions Inc.
Winjit Technologies
Apiture
Leaf Trade
Paystand
Hydrogen
Episode Six
Zabo
GoCardless
DriveWealth
Even Financial
ViewTrade Holding Corp.
Ally Lending
Best Automated Trading Software
8topuz Wealth Fintech
Privé Technologies
MetaTrader
SoFi
Best Broker for Short Selling
Cobra Trading
TradeZero
TD Ameritrade
Interactive Brokers
TradeStation
Best Brokerage for Beginners
Invstr
Gatsby
Robinhood
E*TRADE Financial
Public
Stockpile
Best Brokerage for Forex
Forex.com
IG US
CMC Markets
Saxo Bank
XTB Online Trading
Best Brokerage for Options Trading
Charles Schwab
TradeStation Securities, Inc.
eOption
tastyworks
Best Brokerage for Trading Futures
NinjaTrader
Tradovate
TradeStation Securities, Inc.
Best Canadian Brokerage
Fundmore.ai
Wealthsimple
Questrade
Scotia iTrade
BMO Investorline
Best Data Analysis Tool
Giant Oak Inc.
FeedStock
Accern
S3
New Constructs, LLC
Chainalysis
Sigma Ratings
Riskalyze
Trillium Labs - Surveyor
TitanFlow
Best Day Trading Software
C3 Fund
Market Structure EDGE LLC
Interactive Brokers
Best Financial Literacy Tool
TradeOutLoud LLC
Finimize
GoHenry
Google Pay
MarketWatch
Best Financial Planning Software
LendingPoint
Artezio
InvestCloud
Dreams
Even
DailyPay
Lili
NestEgg
Best Financial Research Company
Neuravest Research
TOGGLE AI
InMarket Media
Best InsurTech
Coterie Insurance
BriteCo
FintechOS - Northstar
LiquidX Digital Insurance Platform
Sproutt
Best Investment Research Tech
Inovestor
Market Chameleon
I Know First
Schaeffer's Investment Research
Trading Central
Q.ai
Ziggma Analytics
Moomoo Inc.
Best New Product
eMoney Advisor
Amicus.io
401GO
Confia
Archax
AlphaStream
360 DigiTech
Altruist
CBOT
Plastiq
Douugh
Credit Sesame
M Science
TiiCKER, Inc.
Best Paper Trading Platform
Interactive Brokers
Firstrade
Thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade
Tradier
Best Portfolio Tracker
Accointing AG
Statfolio
Advyzon
Ziggma Analytics, Inc.
Kubera Apps, Inc.
Sharesight
Best Robo-Advisor
Osom Finance
Interactive Advisors
Titan
Best Software for Long Term Cryptocurrency Investments
REINNO
21Shares
BlockFi
iTrust Capital
CoinBase
Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency
Coinrule
CoinFlip
Voyager Digital
TradeStation Crypto
Genesis
Best Trading Technology
Iris Social Stock App
FlowTrade
Apex Fintech Solutions
Devexperts
TrendSpider LLC
Sterling Trading Tech
TradeStation Securities, Inc.
FUTU Holdings Ltd. (Moomoo Inc.)
Lifetime Achievement
Thomas Petterffy - Interactive Brokers
Most Impactful Fintech Executive
Ryan Rosett, Credibly
Bill Capuzzi, Apex Fintech Solutions
Aaron Klein, Riskalyze
James Putra, TradeStation Crypto
Michael Marrale, M Science
Rick Tomsic, Founder & CEO, Tradovate Holdings
Gabriele Columbro, FINOS
Changpeng Zhao, Binance
Most Influential Data Scientist
Juan Pablo Villatoro, CORE Monitoring Systems LLC
Stephen Mathai-Davis, Q.ai
Dr. Lipa Roitman, I Know First
Matt Ober, Third Point LLC
Most Innovative ETF Company
Wilshire Phoenix
Innovator Capital Management (Innovator ETFs)
ARK Invest
Direxion ETFs
Roundhill Investments ETFs
Defiance ETFs
Most Innovative in Capital Markets
Trillium Labs - Surveyor
BOSONIC.digital
Roofstock, Inc.
tZERO Group, Inc.
Securitize
Samurai Data Analytics
Top Financial Influencer
Kenny Glick, HitTheBid.com
Jaspreet Singh, Minority Mindset
Damon Kirk, Obsidian Holding, Inc
Scott Melker, The Wolf of All Streets
Chamath Palihapitiya, Social Capital
To participate in this recognition of the next wave of disruptive innovation in financial services, please visit bzawards.com to learn more. For questions contact events@benzinga.com.
About the Benzinga Fintech Awards:
In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.
The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets.
