Coinllectibles™️ to launch Fusion NFT™️ Bronze Series 3

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it will launch Fusion NFT™️ Bronze Series 3 on 12 November 2021 at 12pm (GMT+8). The Bronze Series 3 will be the last Bronze Series for the year and will feature 4 sets of ceramic collectibles priced between US$98,000 to US$228,000 respectively.

Bronze Series 3 is a carefully curated collection of ceramic collectibles that are modern examples of the finest porcelains made by official kilns during the Qianlong reign of the Qing dynasty. All items within the collection originated from Jingde City, Jiangxi Province, China and are uniquely one-of-a-kind. Dubbed as the "Thousand-Year Porcelain Capital", Jingde City is the world's famous porcelain production place catered for Chinese emperors.



The items within Bronze Series 3 also adopted the usage of "reserved panels" which are adorned with multicoloured flowers, fishes, and birds. The porcelain that was used on these ceramic collectibles typically go through extremely demanding manufacturing processes where they have to be fired in a kiln, followed by ornamentation through the art of exquisite and skilful engraving or painting. Lastly, the porcelain will be fired in a kiln again, thereby creating the outstanding ceramic collectibles which will be showcased in this series.

The 4 ceramic collectible items in Bronze Series 3 are:

Modern Enameled, Multicolored Oblate Kettle with Figure Design in Reserved, Gilt-Edged Panels and Flower Patterns, with Elephant's-Trunk Handles A pair of Blue-and-White Multicolor Zun Vessel with Birds and Flowers in Reserved Panels and Elephant Ear Handles Multicolored Zun Vessel with Peonies in Reserved Panels, Ear Handles and Dense Arrangement of Various Flowers Modern Multicolor Hexagonal Vessel with Flowers in Reserved Panels

More details of the 4 Fusion NFTs™️ in Bronze Series 3 can be accessed from the following link: https://www.coinllectibles.art/en/new-launch .

Commenting on the launch of Bronze Series 3, Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer of Coinllectibles™️ said, "We have had several successful launches of various Series, such as the Bronze, as well as the Heritage Series. Specifically for this Series, we would like to showcase the intricate craftsmanship that goes behind creating the exquisite reserved panels that you can find on all the collectibles in this Series. We believe these would be of great value to art collectors."

Gerald Gn, Group Corporate Finance Director of Coinllectibles added, "We are very excited for this launch as we saw really strong interest in the previous two launches in the Bronze Series. We are definitely pleased that there is continued demand in the secondary market in the Bronze Series with one of the pieces from Bronze Series 1 recently selling for US$1million. We feel our pieces and Fusion NFTs are becoming well sought after by savvy as well as ardent collectors of ceramic collectibles in the market."

For pre-registration of interest for Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ Bronze Series 3, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles .

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Rachel Lim

Marketing & PR

Rachel.Lim@Coinllectibles.Art

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

View original content:

SOURCE Coinllectibles; Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.