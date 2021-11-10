Award-winning Animal Advocate Jill Rappaport Teams up with the New 'It' Dog Food Company "Sundays for Dogs" to Help Find Black Dogs and Sizzling Seniors a Home for the Holidays!

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday will have new meaning now, thanks to Sundays for Dogs the all natural and fastest selling dog food company on the market, and Award Winning Animal Advocate Jill Rappaport. On November 26th, Black Friday, Sundays and Rappaport will be shining a light on Black Dogs languishing in shelters just because of the color of their fur. And on cyber Monday, it's the seniors that will take center stage, who are waiting with wagging tails in the twilight of their lives for a second chance at a new life.

Spokesperson Jill Rappaport getting some love from beautiful campaign canine Monica, a 9yr old senior pup who has been waiting with a big smile and a wagging tail for 5 years to find a loving home. She is currently residing at ARF, the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptoms. Photo credit: Kristen L Gray Photography

This Thanksgiving, with every purchase of Sundays Dog Food, a portion of the proceeds will go back to saving a black dog or senior canine's life. Use the discount code "Jill Rescued Me" to receive a 20% discount on every purchase.

Rappaport, a Rescue pet product developer, best selling author, & network journalist who has dedicated her life to finding homes for the underdogs of the shelter world, says "This is truly a first of its kind, groundbreaking national campaign and I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with a wonderful dog food company like Sunday's, that whole heartedly understands the importance of shining a light on these animals in need."

Sundays for Dogs is the first ever human-grade all natural air dried dog food. It's healthier than kibble but easier than homemade or raw options. In fact, it's as easy as pouring a bowl of cereal. Delivered to your front door each month, feed your fur babies knowing that at the same time you are helping a dog in need find a home for the holidays.

Michael Waxmon, co-founder and CEO of Sunday's For Dogs says, "Teaming up with Jill Rappaport, who has made it her life's mission to save the most at risk animals will no doubt save countless lives. Like Jill, for us at Sundays, this is all about those lives we are saving, such as Monica, a beautiful black senior dog who has been waiting at ARF, the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons for years to find a loving family! We hope that the work we are doing will help her and others like her find a home."

Contact: woof@sundaysfordogs.com

