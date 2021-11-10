Ardagh Group Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass sustainable packaging solutions, has today published its new Sustainability Report 2021, which announces the launch of ambitious new long-term targets for Ardagh Metal Packaging and Ardagh Glass Packaging. These new targets include zero waste to landfill by 2025, a 10% VOC emission intensity reduction, a 20% water use intensity reduction and are aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative for Greenhouse Gas emissions.

Ardagh Group logo 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Group S.A.)

Ardagh's new sustainability targets include a commitment to achieving 100% renewable electricity to operate its facilities. Ardagh's Renewable Energy Programme aims to source 100% of its annual electricity demand from renewable sources by 2030. "Through the transition to renewable energy, we aim to reduce our Scope 2 CO 2 emissions to zero by 2030," said John Sadlier, Ardagh Group Chief Sustainability Officer. "We will achieve this with a combination of on-site, near-site and offsite renewable energy projects across our European and Americas facilities footprint."

In addition to its new sustainability targets, Ardagh will continue to place greater emphasis on social sustainability focusing on our people and our communities. Having previously announced a major multi-year grant to Project Lead The Way to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education to students across the U.S., their latest sustainability report shares an ambition to run similar programmes across Europe and South America.

"As a supplier of infinitely recyclable packaging solutions, Ardagh has a responsibility to improve the emissions, ecology and social pillars of our sustainability strategy," said Paul Coulson, Ardagh Group Chairman & CEO. "We look forward to further enhancing our products by innovating and collaborating along our supply chain to achieve continued sustainability success with customers and suppliers and a better future for everyone."

Yesterday, on the occasion of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), Ardagh announced the signatory of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with its partners Diageo, Dassault Systèmes and Exxergy. Under the LOI the partners will collaborate on a new innovative technology to make glass bottles stronger while reducing their weight and therefore carbon footprint.

For more information about Ardagh's sustainability strategy, please visit Ardagh's website.

