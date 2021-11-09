SkyNRG Americas Highlights Pathway to Global Aviation's Sustainable Future During COP26 Climate Summit

BEND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyNRG Americas, a leader in sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") and pioneer of SAF sourced from biogas methane, today reinforced the vital importance of forging a truly sustainable future for global aviation through the development and commercialization of SAF that creates positive environmental and social impact. SkyNRG Americas' call to action occurs ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference ("COP26") Transport Day on November 10.

SkyNRG Americas President and CEO John Plaza said, "The aviation industry contributes approximately 11% of global transportation-related CO 2 emissions, an unsustainable level for an industry with steady demand in advanced economies and an accelerated growth profile in emerging markets. Sustainable aviation fuel is thus critical to the industry's future, and it is more important than ever that we replace fossil fuels with SAF solutions that are both commercially viable and beneficial for the environment. As transport leaders gather at COP26, we encourage them to coalesce around standards to ensure that SAF doesn't just replace fossil fuels but, rather, affirmatively contributes to a healthier planet."

Sustainable Aviation Standards

Amid the aviation industry's accelerated production and use of SAF, SkyNRG Americas believes that the industry must work vigilantly to ensure that SAF options are, in fact, demonstrably and sustainably superior to the fossil fuels they purport to replace. Consistent with this approach, the industry should develop and commercialize SAF feedstock options that:

Improve social and environmental conditions : A viable SAF solution should create a virtuous economic cycle involving the sustainable management and reuse of otherwise harmful emissions. Doing so will help ensure that SAF affirmatively contributes to a cleaner environment while delivering positive socio-economic impact—an approach in sharp contrast to SAF that results in deforestation, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, land-use emissions, and food supply challenges.



Do not displace any 'higher-value applications' : While SAF has traditionally been produced using crops that would otherwise be used for human consumption or as animal feed, there are better feedstock options available. Instead of diverting these resources, which requires more land to be devoted to agriculture and leads to higher food prices, we can produce SAF via the capture and conversion of methane released from landfills. Such alternative feedstocks must be prioritized as part of a viable SAF solution.



Include robust independent certification: Over the last decade, the global environmental community has developed sustainability criteria, methodologies, and standards for the assessment and development of bioenergy resources. Global aviation should work with these certification systems and frameworks, i.e., the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials, to ensure a robust SAF environmental/governance framework that earns the trust of all aviation stakeholders.

SkyNRG Americas incorporates these standards through a differentiated, future-proofed SAF solution that captures fugitive methane from landfills and other biogas sources and converts both the methane and CO 2 in biogas to jet fuel and renewable diesel. This solution gives these emissions a valuable second life as sustainable aviation fuel, while simultaneously reducing the amount of methane released into Earth's atmosphere. The company currently has commercial partnerships with Boeing and Alaska Airlines, among others.

About SkyNRG Americas

SkyNRG Americas is headquartered in Bend, Oregon and consists of a dedicated team of industry-leading professionals focused on developing and building sustainable aviation fuel production facilities throughout North America. These new SAF production facilities will lead to an increased supply of domestically produced SAF with feedstocks sourced from raw biogas and renewable energy. Learn more at: www.skynrgamericas.com.

