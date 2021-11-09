Flotek Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced third quarter results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
John W. Gibson, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I'm pleased to report that our revenues for the third quarter are up approximately 11% compared to the second quarter. Customer growth and diversification continue to improve as revenue from new or non-core customers grew 34%, while the total number of customers grew by 22% sequentially in our energy chemistry technologies business. Additionally, our data analytics business reached two important milestones during the third quarter by obtaining international certifications for our Verax analyzers and launching a new patent-pending Advanced Interface Detection Algorithm (AIDA) application."
"We executed our sales team realignment during the third quarter, adding eight new sales professionals supporting the energy chemistry business and three new professionals for the data analytics business. These sales professionals are all experienced with proven track records. Supporting our Professional Chemistry activities, we also successfully secured three contract manufacturing and toll blending agreements with U.S based suppliers, entered into manufacturing representation agreements with four agencies providing coverage in 48 states with over 150 sales representatives, and extended our product line with 18 private label options for distribution and re-distribution groups."
"I'm pleased to announce the commercialization of Flotek's ESG scorecard assessment service, which analyzes the full well cycle chemical utilization to support our customer's ESG reporting goals, operational efficiencies, and enterprise risk management. Our ESG scorecard further demonstrates our commitment to engaging with the industry to highlight the strategic benefits of green chemistry solutions."
"We also continue to focus on improving our liquidity. In August, we completed a lease agreement for our Monahans facility, converting it into a more marketable, income generating property. We have also applied for forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans and have received an extension of the loan maturity date from April 15, 2022 to April 15, 2025. Finally, we continue to clear legacy matters through our settlement with ADM, which eliminates a sizeable cash commitment."
Third Quarter Financial Results
- Consolidated Revenues: Flotek generated third quarter 2021 consolidated revenue of $10.2 million, down 20.1% from $12.7 million in the third quarter 2020, but up 10.9% versus $9.2 million in the second quarter 2021. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was primarily due to the loss of two major energy customers that were purchased by non-customers during the second quarter of 2021, and nominal decreases in international sales, offset by certain current and returning customer revenue increases during the current quarter that did not have prior year comparable activities.
- Consolidated Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $5.4 million in the third quarter 2021, a 55.4% decrease from $12.1 million in the second quarter 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the ADM lawsuit settlement and related net benefit of $7.6 million. Consolidated operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $32.6 million, or 51.0% versus the same period of 2020. The year-to-date decrease was primarily due to reduced cost of sales due to lower sales during 2021 and the net benefit of $7.6 million to operating expenses related to the ADM lawsuit settlement.
- Corporate General & Administrative Expenses (CG&A): CG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were consistent with the same comparable period last year at $2.7 million and were 7.0% less than the CG&A expenses of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The declines were primarily driven by the reversal of bonus accruals in the third quarter of 2021.
- Net Income: The Company recorded net income for the third quarter of $0.5 million, or an income of $0.01 per basic/diluted share, compared to a loss of $6.5 million, or $0.09 per basic/diluted share in the second quarter 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the ADM lawsuit settlement and the related net benefit. Year-over-year improvement is mainly due to no impairments during 2021 compared to the $24.2 million and $81.7 million impairments recorded in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the ADM lawsuit settlement and related net benefit.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2021 was a loss of $6.3 million, a 6.0% improvement on the $6.7 million loss in the second quarter of 2021 and a 2.8% improvement on the $6.5 million loss during the same period of the prior year.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and equivalents of $20.5 million which were impacted by operating losses in the quarter. Flotek also had $4.8 million of PPP loans outstanding. The Company has applied for forgiveness for its PPP loans and received an extension of the loan maturity date from April 15, 2022 to April 15, 2025, reducing the current portion of long-term debt from $4.8 million to $1.3 million as of September 30, 2021.
Chemistry Technologies Segment: Energy Chemistry and Professional Chemistry
In the third quarter 2021, sales in the Chemistry Technologies segment declined 22.4% year-over-year to $9.4 million. The year-over-year decrease was primarily the result of decreased demand from the company's major customers and smaller operators that have not returned to the pre-pandemic levels. In addition, revenue from two major customers was lost as a result of market consolidation in the Permian basin in the second quarter.
Highlights from the quarter include:
Energy Chemistry
- Revenue improved 28.2% quarter on quarter, outpacing the market and indicating market share growth.
- Revenue generated from new or non-core accounts grew 34% while the total number of customers grew by 22% quarter on quarter, demonstrating the continued emphasis on improving customer acquisitions and revenue diversification.
- Secured a pilot project with a major international service company to deliver a four-well trial of Flotek's proprietary slick water hydraulic fracturing fluid system to a major national oil company in the Middle East.
- Executed a five-year service contract extension at our Material Translogistics facility in Raceland, LA with one of the world's top oilfield services providers while expanding that business through the impact of Hurricane Ida.
- Successfully entered into an adjacent energy market with revenue generation in geothermal drilling and cementing operations.
- Entered into early negotiations with key suppliers to secure future purchase prices and material allocation volumes with our top product lines for 2022 as we focus on continued growth.
- Commercialized our ESG scorecard assessment service offering that analyzes the full well cycle chemical utilization and identifies opportunities to support customer's ESG reporting goals, operational efficiencies, and enterprise risk management.
Professional Chemistry
- Signed three contract manufacturing and toll blending agreements with U.S based suppliers.
- Gained sales force expansion via manufacturing representation agreements with four agencies providing coverage in 48 states with over 150 sales representatives.
- Extended our product line with 18 private label options for distribution and re-distribution groups.
- Added revenue from the agricultural adjacent market with our green solvents and adjuvant applications.
Data Analytics Segment
In the third quarter 2021, Data Analytics' sales decreased from the second quarter 2021 by 45.6% and grew 22.6% compared to the third quarter 2020.
Highlights include:
- Developed a new line of Verax analyzers for the international market obtained the necessary certifications for usage in hazardous locations internationally.
- Launched the Advanced Interface Detection Algorithm system, or AIDA, a new patent-pending application that uses advanced machine learning algorithms to enable pipeline operators to cut batches using real time detection of batch interfaces without the need for additional sampling or chemometric modeling.
Flotek Industries, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 20,527
$ 38,660
Restricted cash
40
664
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $743
and $1,316 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
11,560
11,764
Inventories, net
8,818
11,837
Income taxes receivable
55
403
Other current assets
4,811
3,127
Assets held for sale
545
-
Total current assets
46,356
66,455
Property and equipment, net
7,769
9,087
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,099
2,320
Goodwill
8,092
8,092
Deferred tax assets, net
209
223
Other long-term assets
29
33
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 64,554
$ 86,210
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' & EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 5,224
$ 5,787
Accrued liabilities
10,465
18,275
Income taxes payable
38
21
Interest payable
70
34
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
586
636
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
48
60
Current portion of long-term debt
1,336
4,048
Total current liabilities
17,767
28,861
Deferred revenue, long-term
100
117
Long-term operating lease liabilities
7,888
8,348
Long-term finance lease liabilities
64
96
Long-term debt
3,452
1,617
TOTAL LIABILITIES
29,271
39,039
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 140,000,000 shares authorized; 79,610,243
shares issued and 69,316,933 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021;
-
-
78,669,414 shares issued and 73,088,494 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
362,174
359,721
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
51
(19)
Accumulated deficit
(293,025)
(278,688)
Treasury stock, at cost; 5,648,721 and 5,580,920 shares at September 30, 2021
-
-
and December 31, 2020, respectively
(33,925)
(33,851)
Total stockholders' equity
35,283
47,171
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 64,554
$ 86,210
Flotek Industries, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Revenue
Revenue from external customers
$ 8,847
$ 12,739
$ 9,165
$ 29,782
$ 41,035
Revenue from related party
1,332
-
-
1,332
-
Total revenues
10,179
12,739
9,165
31,114
41,035
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)
5,418
29,466
12,110
31,330
63,939
Corporate general and administrative
2,696
2,679
2,868
9,925
12,568
Depreciation and amortization
233
518
253
793
3,177
Research and development
1,186
1,480
1,466
4,194
5,673
Loss (gain) on disposal of long-lived assets
14
(37)
(71)
(55)
(92)
Impairment of goodwill
-
11,706
-
-
11,706
Impairment of fixed, long-lived and intangible assets
-
12,521
-
-
69,975
Total costs and expenses
9,547
58,333
16,626
46,187
166,946
Income (loss) from operations
632
(45,594)
(7,461)
(15,073)
(125,911)
Other (expense) income:
Paycheck protection plan loan forgiveness
-
-
881
881
-
Gain on lease termination
-
-
-
-
576
Interest expense
(18)
(19)
(17)
(53)
(40)
Other (expense) income, net
(102)
291
72
(62)
322
Total other (expense) income, net
(120)
272
936
766
858
Income (loss) before income taxes
512
(45,322)
(6,525)
(14,307)
(125,053)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(3)
81
(21)
(30)
6,282
Net income (loss)
509
(45,241)
(6,546)
(14,337)
(118,771)
Income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$ 0.01
$ (0.66)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.21)
$ (1.75)
Diluted
$ 0.01
$ (0.66)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.21)
$ (1.75)
Weighted average common shares:
Weighted average common shares used in computing basic income (loss) per common share
69,324
68,217
69,531
68,665
68,063
Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per common share
70,176
68,217
69,531
68,665
68,063
Flotek Industries, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (14,337)
$ (118,771)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(701)
3,200
Depreciation and amortization
793
3,177
Provision for doubtful accounts
(42)
494
Inventory purchase commitment settlement
(7,633)
-
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
687
10,465
Impairment of goodwill
-
11,706
Impairment of right-of-use assets
-
7,434
Impairment of fixed assets
-
30,178
Impairment of intangible assets
-
32,363
Gain on sale of assets
(55)
(668)
Non-cash lease expense
221
299
Stock compensation expense
2,710
2,208
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
13
(199)
Paycheck protection plan loan forgiveness
(881)
-
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
111
4,714
Inventories, net
2,330
3,186
Income taxes receivable
405
(140)
Other current assets
(2,237)
823
Other long-term assets
541
(16)
Accounts payable
(604)
(11,906)
Accrued liabilities
414
(17,689)
Income taxes payable
(53)
25
Interest payable
36
22
Net cash used in operating activities
(18,282)
(39,095)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(31)
(836)
Proceeds from sale of business
-
9,907
Proceeds from sale of assets
74
86
Purchase of JP3, net of cash acquired
-
(26,284)
Abandonment of patents and other intangible assets
-
(8)
Net cash provided by (used in) by investing activities
43
(17,135)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from paycheck protection plan loan
-
4,788
Payments to tax authorities for shares withheld from employees
(161)
(123)
(Payments) proceeds from sale of common stock
(246)
416
Payments for finance leases
(44)
(152)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(451)
4,929
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(67)
(80)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(18,757)
(51,381)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
38,660
100,575
Restricted cash at beginning of period
664
663
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
39,324
101,238
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
20,527
49,193
Restricted cash at the end of period
40
664
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 20,567
$ 49,857
Flotek Industries, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings
(in thousands)
GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP)
$ 509
$ (45,241)
$ (6,546)
$ (14,337)
$ (118,771)
Interest Expense
18
19
17
53
40
Interest Income
(1)
(206)
(3)
(9)
(463)
Income Tax Benefit (Expense)
3
(81)
21
30
(6,282)
Depreciation and Amortization
233
518
253
793
3,177
Impairment of Goodwill
-
11,706
-
-
11,706
Impairment of Fixed and Long Lived Assets
-
12,521
-
-
69,975
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 762
$ (20,764)
$ (6,258)
$ (13,470)
$ (40,618)
Stock Compensation Expense
960
690
969
2,710
2,208
Severance and Retirement
11
749
946
991
3,514
Inventory Write-Down
-
9,565
-
-
11,033
Inventory Purchase Commitment Settlement
(7,633)
-
-
(7,633)
825
M&A Transaction Costs
(401)
3,219
100
(458)
3,717
Inventory Step-Up
(78)
81
32
2
236
(Gain) loss on Disposal of Assets
14
(37)
(71)
(55)
(92)
Gain on Lease Termination
-
-
-
-
(576)
PPP Loan Forgiveness
-
-
(881)
(881)
-
Employee Retention Credit
(927)
-
(1,923)
(2,851)
-
Non-Recurring Professional Fees
993
14
388
2,046
336
Winter Storm (Natural Disaster)
-
-
-
199
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ (6,299)
$ (6,483)
$ (6,698)
$ 19,400
$ 19,417
(1) Management believes that adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, and the three months ended June 30, 2021, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views the expenses noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish operational goals.
