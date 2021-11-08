LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces. This is Weave's first time applying for and making the list, which is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC.

Salt Lake Tribune Names Weave a 2021 Top Workplace

The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Weave has set a standard for best-in-class work culture for companies in Utah. This award proves the importance of taking care of your people and ensuring that they feel safe and happy to come into work. Weave has worked hard to provide perks and benefits that are tailored to its employees, like the parental leave benefit that provides up to 12 weeks of paid leave, one year's worth of diapers, a meal stipend, and a house cleaning service.

"We couldn't be more proud to be named as one of the top workplaces in Utah," Said Angie Balfour, Chief People Officer at Weave. "Weave has always put a lot of thought into our culture and this award proves that we are on the right track. In every decision we make, we have a 'People, not Employees' mindset. We are so lucky to have such an amazing team here at Weave and this award reflects just how awesome they all are."

Weave continues to hire employees across the U.S. and internationally, having recently expanded its hiring efforts to India. If you're interested in open opportunities with Weave, visit our Careers page .

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/careers

