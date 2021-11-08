North Island Credit Union Launches Holiday Toy Drive In Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego All Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New, Unwrapped Toys through December 17

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, invites you to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season by participating in its Holiday Toy Drive.

(PRNewsfoto/North Island Credit Union)

Through December 17th, North Island Credit Union encourages community members to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any of its branch locations in San Diego. Donations needed include toys or gifts appropriate for preschool through middle school ages. All gifts will be distributed during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego holiday celebrations in December. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here.

"We hope everyone will pick up an extra gift during their early holiday shopping and drop it off at a branch to help us make the holidays bright for all the kids and families participating in Boys & Girls Clubs programs across greater San Diego," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "The holidays are a challenging time for many, and simply adding one gift to your list can bring holiday magic to a child's life. Together, we can make sure the holidays are a special, joy-filled time for the children in our community."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles at 19 community-based sites countywide, covering a service area of over 2,000 square miles from National City to Borrego Springs. For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, please visit sdyouth.org.

More information about North Island Credit Union's Holiday Toy Drive can be found here.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

