Farmmi Announces Latest Multi-Product Sales Win

LISHUI, China, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company's subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., won a new multi-product order for its popular dried black fungus and whole dried mushrooms. The customer will export Farmmi's products to Vancouver, Canada.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with the continued momentum we are seeing in our target international growth markets, including Canada, the U.S. and Europe. The health and nutrient benefits, rich flavor and ease of use are helping to drive demand. We are also encouraged by signs of improvement in the supply chain, which added with our ongoing efficiency improvements, and which will help us with pricing and profitability. Taken together, the continued sales in our business give us optimism in our continued prospects for revenue and profit growth, as we remain focused on building value for shareholders."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) was Established in 1998, formerly known as Zhejiang Forasen Food Co., Ltd., which is an agricultural e-commerce technology enterprise. Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forwarding-looking statement within information about Farmmi Inc.'s views on its future expectations, plans and prospects. We remind you not to rely too much on these forward-looking statements. Due to various of factors, actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, including but not limited to its ability to raise additional funds, maintain and develop business, variability of business performance, ability to maintain and enhance its brand, development and launch of new products and services, successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its product and service portfolio, marketing and other business development initiatives, industry competition, general government regulation, economic conditions, the impact of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, dependence on key personnel, attracting, hiring and retaining personnel with the skills and experience required to meet customer requirements, and the ability to protect their intellectual property rights. Farmmi Inc. encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and other documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations, our company does not undertake the obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

