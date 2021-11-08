Ecobat Establishes New Global Credit Facility to Position Company for Future Growth New upsized facility extends maturities, increases liquidity, and positions leading battery recycler for continued growth

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, announced today that it refinanced existing credit facilities in North America and Europe into a new 5-year upsized global funding facility led by J.P. Morgan. The facility was established by a syndicate of the world's largest lending institutions, for which J.P. Morgan acted as administrative agent.

The terms of the new facility not only extended maturities of the outgoing facilities, but it also offered further upsizing of the global facility to support Ecobat's growth plans. The new financing facility consists of a revolving credit facility and letter of credit commitments on terms and conditions beneficial to Ecobat.

"This global credit facility is a testament to Ecobat's strong financial and operational performance for our stakeholders. It will support our continued growth and service to our customers as the worldwide leader in battery recycling," said Ecobat chief executive officer Jimmy R. Herring. "We highly value our long-term relationship with J.P. Morgan and our new syndicate banks."

The new financing follows a string of acquisitions by Ecobat in recent months. In July, Ecobat acquired Promesa, a leading EV lithium-ion battery recycling, which enabled the company to become the only service provider across Europe to offer the full suite of lithium-ion recycling services. In October, Ecobat acquired Emrol, an e-mobility and motive power battery distributor in the Benelux region of Europe.

Batteries remain an essential element of powering modern technology. Currently, more than one billion vehicles are powered by lead batteries, and it expected to double to two billion by 2030. Ninety-nine percent of these lead batteries are recycled in the United States and Europe.

The total amount of the new facility was not disclosed. White & Case LLP acted as counsel for Ecobat, and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as counsel for J.P. Morgan.

A leader in the collection, recycling, production, and distribution of energy storage resources essential to modern life.

From the batteries used in vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure to the backup power systems that support hospitals and data centers, the materials we recycle and produce are essential components in the technologies developed to meet the world's energy storage needs. With the rising adoption of electric vehicles and their reliance on batteries, we are continually expanding our collection and recycling management services. It's all part of our commitment to protecting the planet for all.

