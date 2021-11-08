DURECT Corporation Announces Poster Presentation on the Prevalence of Hospitalized Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis (AH) Patients in the U.S. to be Presented at The Liver Meeting® 2021

DURECT Corporation Announces Poster Presentation on the Prevalence of Hospitalized Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis (AH) Patients in the U.S. to be Presented at The Liver Meeting® 2021

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced that Suthat Liangpunsakul, M.D. will present a poster at the American Association for The Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2021 to be held virtually November 12-15, 2021.

The E-Poster will provide data on recent prevalence, co-morbidities, and mortality in hospitalized alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) patients in the U.S. using the most recent Nationwide Inpatient Sample data from 2015-2018.

Poster Presentation Details:



Title: Prevalence, Co-Morbidities and In-Hospital Mortality of Hospitalized Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis (AH) in US in 2015-2018



Session: Alcohol-Associated Liver Diseases: Clinical and Experimental



Presenter: Suthat Liangpunsakul, M.D.



Date/Time: November 12-15, 2021 (All posters will be available to attendees throughout the meeting)

The e-Poster will be available on the DURECT website under "DUR-928 Publications" here: DURECT | DUR-928 Publications following the conclusion of the conference.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. Larsucosterol (also known as DUR-928), the Company's lead drug candidate, binds to and inhibits the activity of DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs), epigenetic enzymes which are elevated and associated with hypermethylation found in AH patients. Larsucosterol is in clinical development for the potential treatment of alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation; non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is also being explored. In addition, POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER® platform technology, is FDA-approved. Full prescribing information about POSIMIR, including the Boxed Warning, can be found at www.posimir.com. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/DURECTCorp.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release regarding the potential for larsucosterol (also known as DUR-928) to treat patients with AH, NASH, multiple acute organ injury, chronic liver diseases and other diseases, ongoing and planned clinical trials of larsucosterol, the potential benefits of Fast Track Designation, and the commercial potential of POSIMIR are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the clinical trial of larsucosterol in AH takes longer to conduct than anticipated due to COVID-19 or other factors, the risk that clinical trials of larsucosterol, including AHFIRM, do not confirm the results from earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy or the lifesaving potential of larsucosterol in a statistically significant manner, the risk that Fast Track designation for larsucosterol in AH may not actually lead to faster FDA review or an approval, risks that we or a third-party licensee may not commercialize POSIMIR successfully, if at all, and risks related to our ability to obtain capital to fund operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed on November 3, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors."

NOTE: POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. Larsucosterol (DUR-928) is an investigational drug candidate under development and has not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities for any indication. Full prescribing information for POSIMIR, including its Boxed Warning, can be found at www.posimir.com.

