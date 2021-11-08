Consumers Have Voted - MGA Reveals this Holiday's Top Toys

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are around the corner, and this season MGA Entertainment, the fastest growing and biggest privately held toy company in the US, has made shopping easier with a one-stop roundup of the 25 hottest holiday toys. From all-new imaginative dolls, playsets and accessories to best-in-class tech toys for little learners, MGA has the perfect gifts for kids and collectors alike.

MGA's Top 25 Hottest Toys

MGA has been so busy trying to get toys in the hands of kids via Entertainment Tonight, Buzzfeed, Toy Book, Good Housekeeping, Parents Magazine, WSJ, Today.com (just to name a few), that for the first time in 42 years we forgot to submit for the TOTY's. You may have seen Founder & CEO of MGA, Isaac Larian, lately on CBS, FOX, NBC, ABS telling parents everywhere to start shopping now – like we said, we've been busy. However, to MGA's surprise, we were still nominated for Doll of the Year with the #1 Fashion Doll, Rainbow High Winter Break Collection because let's be real, what's a doll category without MGA!

Vote today for Rainbow High, Doll of the Year, now until January 4th, 2022.

"We have the hottest toys of the season and everyone better shop now to secure your toy due to the supply chain issues. This year, MGA is thrilled to share a lineup of toys featuring unique IP and innovative content for extended play and imagination. 2021 has seen brands including L.O.L. Surprise, Rainbow High, Little Tikes, and more expand their offerings with new designs and storytelling features, and we look forward to bringing these beloved brands into the homes of families worldwide this holiday season," said CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment, Isaac Larian.

MGA Entertainment's list of Top 25 Holiday Toys features favorite products across brands and price points---- available at mass retailers. The all-new L.O.L. Surprise OMG! Movie Magic Studios, Rainbow High Color Change Car, Na! Na! Na! Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper, and Little Tike's Tobi 2 Interactive Karaoke Machine are among this year's most in-demand products. In addition, fan-favorite brands including Bratz and Lalaloopsy are back and better than ever, here to pull at your heart strings with their nostalgic appeal.

MGA Entertainment's Top 25 Holiday Toys list is available below to browse. Fans and families are encouraged to shop soon as industry predictions suggest these hot items will sell out especially fast this year.

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG! Wooden House of Surprises

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Movie Magic Studios

L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Bubbly Surprise

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG! Glamper

L.O.L. Surprise! Tweens Doll

Rainbow High Color Change Car

Rainbow High Wooden House

Rainbow High Winter Break Fashion Dolls

Rainbow Deluxe Fashion Closet

Rainbow High Large Doll - My Runway Friend (Amaya)

Lalaloopsy™ Silly Hair

Lalaloopsy™ Sew Royal Princess Party

Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle™

My Real Jam™ Electric Guitar

Tobi™ 2 Interactive Karaoke

Tobi™ 2 Robot Smartwatch

Tobi™ 2 Director's Camera

Rescue Tales™ Walk 'N Wiggle Daisy™

Little Tikes Learning Activity Suitcase

Na! Na! Na! Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper

Na! Na! Na! Surprise 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Series

Glitter Babyz™

Baby Born® Surprise Mini Babies

Dream Ella Unicorn

Bratz 20th Anniversary Original Dolls

