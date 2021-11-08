SkyView
Boston Scientific Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule

Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

On November 15, 2021, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the virtual 2021 Stifel Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST.

On December 1, 2021, Dave Pierce, executive vice president and president, MedSurg & Endoscopy; Dr. Brian Dunkin, chief medical officer, Endoscopy; and Lauren Tengler will participate in a 45-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst for the 2021 virtual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS


Media:                                         

Investors:

Kate Haranis                               

Lauren Tengler

508-683-6585 (office)                

508-683-4479 (office)

Media Relations                        

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation      

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kate.Haranis@bsci.com              

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-upcoming-conference-schedule-301417595.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.