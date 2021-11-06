NASA Participates in UN Climate Change Conference

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is participating in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, which began Oct. 31, and runs through Friday, Nov. 12. The COP26 summit brings parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA's unique vantage point from space provides critical information to advance understanding of our changing planet, while highlighting NASA's free and open data policy, which the agency strongly encourages all partners to follow.

"NASA is constantly innovating and bringing our indispensable resources in space to bear to confront the climate crisis," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "NASA's Earth-observing satellites and instruments provide the United States and the world with an unparalleled understanding of our home planet, and we are excited to help deliver urgent change for humanity by taking part in COP26."

Throughout the conference, Gavin Schmidt, NASA's acting senior climate advisor, Jim Green, NASA's chief scientist, and Susie Perez Quinn, NASA's chief of staff, will participate in various speaking events and present at the NASA Hyperwall, an interactive visual display of NASA imagery and data. Nelson will participate in the conference virtually.

The NASA Hyperwall is the main attraction at the U.S. Center. NASA scientists will provide two presentations per day, showing how NASA's global leadership in climate science and research helps model and predict ocean health, heat waves, wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and droughts.

NASA's speaking events include discussions about Earth observation and its contribution to climate change resilience and the global scientific community at large.

For a full list of NASA participation at COP26 and how to view the events, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-at-the-un-climate-change-conference/

Climate adaptation and mitigation efforts cannot succeed without robust climate observations and research. NASA's fleet of satellites and instruments observe how the planet is changing and measure key climate indicators, such as rising sea level, intensity of precipitation, and composition of atmospheric gases.

For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA