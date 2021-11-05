Ribbon Cutting Signifies a Major Step Forward in the Battle to End Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly known as the Women's Center, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their facility for women and children seeking resources and assistance while transitioning from instances of either domestic violence or sexual assault. Attendees included local legislators, the planning, design and construction teams, as well as The Center's Board members and leadership. All were offered tours and learned how the new facility will better service women and children with multi-faceted social programs.

Following a successful multi-year fundraising campaign chaired by Ridgefield residents Elaine and Kevin Cox, The Center has completed a new residential facility that will better and more efficiently serve the individuals and families for whom they provide safe and secure housing.

"Today's event celebrates the completion of the new facility, an effort made possible by a very strong partnership with the City of Danbury and an especially supportive donor community. We are both amazed and grateful for the generosity of individuals, families, and many wonderful local businesses who have supported our mission to provide prevention, crisis intervention, and support services to those in need," said Elaine Cox, Campaign Co-Chair.

The Center's new residential facility for women and children features nearly a three-acre campus that offers an ADA compliant safe housing option as well as a walking path and playground for children. The new facility has been named "Patricia House" in honor of Patricia Zachman, who has served as the organization's President & CEO for nearly 30 years.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to have this beautiful new facility named after me. It has been a dream for so long and know it will be a safe and empowering place for the adults and children in our care for many years to come." said Zachman.

For 46 years, The Center has been speaking up and speaking out to raise awareness about non-violence, safety, and respect in our 13-town community. The Center helps save and rebuild lives and fosters safer communities through crisis intervention, shelter, counseling, advocacy and education. Confidential services are provided at no cost 24/7/365 through their Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Hotlines, and Resource Services programs. This year alone, The Center has reached over 30,000 individuals.

About The Center for Empowerment and Education

Since its founding in 1975, The Center for Empowerment and Education has been a safe haven as the sole provider of services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Northern Fairfield and Southern Litchfield County areas. Each year, the Center serves over 30,000 individuals from area communities with confidential services that are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and are provided at no-cost.

The Center's key services include an emergency residential facility and support services, counseling and advocacy, crisis intervention, community education, primary prevention, and training. All funds provided to the Center support their critically needed domestic violence, sexual assault and resource services for adults and children in a 13-town service area, including: Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Kent, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Sherman, and Washington. The Center is a member of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) and The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

