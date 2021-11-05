Notice of Data Security Incident

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Psychotherapy and Counseling Center (NYPCC), a non-profit, community-oriented mental health organization, will begin notifying individual patients whose information may have been involved in a data security incident that occurred in September. Although NYPCC has implemented many safeguards to protect the confidentiality of our patients' health information, we believe that some patient health information may have been included in the reports and files that were illegally accessed as part of the incident.

On September 11, 2021, NYPCC discovered that a computer server in our offices had been accessed by an unauthorized third-party. We quickly secured the data on our servers to prevent further unauthorized access and engaged an external forensic cybersecurity team to investigate the extent of the incident. NYPCC also notified law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the NYS Attorney General's office.

Although the data security incident did not impact NYPCC's electronic health record system, the impacted server did contain internal reports and files which may have contained some of our patients' personal health information, including name, dates of service, address, Medicaid ID and date of birth.

NYPCC will begin mailing notification letters to individuals whose personal information may have been impacted to provide them with details about this incident and guidance on how they can help protect their information.

NYPCC is also offering complimentary identity monitoring, credit monitoring and other related services to individuals whose personal information may have been impacted.

Protecting the privacy of our clients is of the utmost importance to NYPCC. To help prevent any similar incident from occurring in the future, NYPCC remains committed to continually reviewing and enhancing our security protocols related to the personal information of all our patients.

NYPCC established a dedicated, external call center for individuals to ask questions. The call center can be reached at (855) 912-1242 from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm Eastern Time Monday through Friday, excluding major U.S. holidays.

About NYPCC:

New York Psychotherapy and Counseling Center (NYPCC) is a non-profit, community-oriented mental health organization, licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health. We provide exceptional services to children, adolescents, and adults throughout the NYC area.

NYPCC believes everyone deserves access to the best mental health care, and we translate that belief into action every day. From hiring bilingual, multicultural staff who live in the neighborhoods we serve, to staying open 7 days a week, to our ongoing community outreach efforts, we are committed to improving the quality of mental healthcare services throughout the NYC area. More information is available at https://nypcc.org.

View original content:

SOURCE NYPCC