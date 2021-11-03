Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.33 and NAV Per Share of $14.95

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $130.5 million, or $0.33 per share, and net income of $142.9 million, or $0.36 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Reported net asset value per share was $14.95 at September 30, 2021 as compared to $14.90 at June 30, 2021.
"We are very pleased to report strong results this quarter. We experienced a record level of both originations and repayments and were able to seamlessly redeploy capital from those repaid investments into equally attractive new investments," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation. "We are very proud of where our portfolio stands today and to achieve the important milestone of earning our dividend from net investment income this quarter with continued strong credit performance."
The Company's Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2021, payable on or before January 31, 2022.
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, new investment commitments totaled $2,794.0 million across 21 new portfolio companies and 13 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $1,578.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 across 16 new portfolio companies and 12 existing portfolio companies.
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $2,292.6 million. For this period, the Company had $2,094.4 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,405.6 million. For this period, the Company had $742.7 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.
As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the Company had investments in 130 and 129 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.1 billion and $11.9 billion, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $93.2 million based on fair value.
As of September 30, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.0% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured notes, 1.5% preferred equity investments, 3.5% common equity investments and 1.9% investment funds and vehicles.
As of June 30, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 76.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 16.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured notes, 1.5% preferred equity investments, 2.8% common equity investments and 1.4% investment funds and vehicles.
As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, based on fair value, approximately 91.5% and 92.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, 99.9% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.
As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts)1 was 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts)1 was 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively.
As of September 30, 2021, 2 investments with an aggregate fair value of $44.6 million were on non-accrual status, representing 0.4% of the total fair value of the portfolio.
________________
(1) For non-stated rate income producing investments, computed based on (a) the dividend or interest income earned for the respective trailing twelve months ended on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. In instances where historical dividend or interest income data is not available or not representative for the trailing twelve months ended, the dividend or interest income is annualized. Prior to 9/30/2021, non-stated rate income producing investments were computed based on (a) the IRR on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. As of June 30, 2021, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
Investment Income
Investment income increased to $269.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $187.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to an increase in our investment portfolio. Included in interest income is dividend income, which increased period over period, and other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these other fees also increased, which is attributed to the increase in repayment activity.
Expenses
Total expenses increased to $137.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $60.8 million, after the effect of the management and incentive fee waivers, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to expiration of the management and incentive fee waivers in October 2020 and an increase in management fees and interest expense. Management fees increased period over period due to an increase in assets. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2021, we had $794.7 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.0 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.6 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 2.9% and 3.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Ending debt to equity was 1.06x and 1.00x for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the three months ended
($ in thousands except per share data)
September 30,
June 30, 2021
September 30,
Investments at Fair Value
$
12,110,098
$
11,906,872
$
9,918,302
Total Assets
$
13,075,878
$
12,635,426
$
10,234,261
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.95
$
14.90
$
14.67
Investment Income
$
269,191
$
249,015
$
187,059
Net Investment Income
$
130,499
$
119,129
$
127,437
Net Income
$
142,851
$
150,180
$
216,047
Net Investment Income Per Share
$
0.33
$
0.30
$
0.33
Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses)
Per Share
$
0.03
$
0.08
$
0.23
Net Income Per Share
$
0.36
$
0.38
$
0.56
Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.39
Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt
7.9
%
8.0
%
8.0
%
Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt
7.9
%
8.0
%
7.9
%
Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at
Floating Rates
99.9
%
99.9
%
98.8
%
(1)
For non-stated rate income producing investments, computed based on (a) the dividend or interest income earned for the respective trailing twelve months ended on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. In instances where historical dividend or interest income data is not available or not representative for the trailing twelve months ended, the dividend or interest income is annualized. Prior to 9/30/2021, non-stated rate income producing investments were computed based on (a) the IRR on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. As of June 30, 2021, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.1% and 8.0%, respectively.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
($ in thousands except per share data)
September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2020
Assets
Investments at fair value
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
11,584,751
$
10,569,691
Controlled, affiliated investments
525,347
272,381
Total investments at fair value
12,110,098
10,842,072
Cash (restricted cash of $14,217 and $8,841, respectively)
779,581
347,917
Foreign cash (cost of $15,326 and $9,641, respectively)
15,148
9,994
Interest receivable
62,377
57,108
Receivable for investments sold
77,426
6,316
Receivable from a controlled affiliate
4,127
2,347
Prepaid expenses and other assets
27,121
38,603
Total Assets
$
13,075,878
$
11,304,357
Liabilities
Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $114,874 and $91,085, respectively)
$
6,934,942
$
5,292,722
Distribution payable
121,877
152,087
Management fee payable
45,583
35,936
Incentive fee payable
27,682
19,070
Payables to affiliates
5,399
6,527
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
63,403
51,581
Total Liabilities
7,198,886
5,557,923
Commitments and contingencies
Net Assets
Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;
3,931
3,900
Additional paid-in-capital
5,985,429
5,940,979
Total distributable earnings (losses)
(112,368)
(198,445)
Total Net Assets
5,876,992
5,746,434
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
13,075,878
$
11,304,357
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.95
$
14.74
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
($ in thousands except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Investment Income
Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
Interest income
$
241,966
$
179,597
$
686,314
$
561,236
Dividend Income
10,600
2,688
19,924
3,608
Other income
7,942
2,507
15,559
10,473
Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
260,508
184,792
721,797
575,317
Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:
Interest income
1,392
—
4,033
—
Dividend income
7,128
2,267
13,469
6,716
Other Income
163
—
480
—
Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments
8,683
2,267
17,982
6,716
Total Investment Income
269,191
187,059
739,779
582,033
Expenses
Interest expense
56,516
37,391
159,037
110,533
Management fee
45,586
36,460
131,703
104,852
Performance based incentive fees
27,682
22,302
74,727
70,500
Professional fees
3,849
3,330
10,966
9,782
Directors' fees
239
179
757
633
Other general and administrative
3,140
1,659
7,302
5,564
Total Operating Expenses
137,012
101,321
384,492
301,864
Management and incentive fees waived
—
(40,531)
—
(122,925)
Net Operating Expenses
137,012
60,790
384,492
178,939
Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes
132,179
126,269
355,287
403,094
Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit)
1,680
(1,168)
3,004
239
Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes
$
130,499
$
127,437
$
352,283
$
402,855
Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
Net change in unrealized gain (loss):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
14,475
$
80,619
$
133,961
$
(196,001)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(4,383)
—
(8,605)
—
Controlled affiliated investments
985
4,615
367
(3,536)
Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies
(796)
3,113
(3,716)
3,237
Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
10,281
88,347
122,007
(196,300)
Net realized gain (loss):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
2,018
2,537
(24,656)
2,885
Foreign currency transactions
53
(2,274)
1,242
(2,364)
Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)
2,071
263
(23,414)
521
Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
12,352
88,610
98,593
(195,779)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
142,851
$
216,047
$
450,876
$
207,076
Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
$
0.36
$
0.56
$
1.15
$
0.53
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
392,715,513
386,534,213
391,893,306
388,474,850
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
($ in thousands)
2021
2020(3)
New investment commitments
Gross originations
$
3,257,404
957,015
Less: Sell downs
(463,419)
(113,404)
Total new investment commitments
$
2,793,985
$
843,611
Principal amount of investments funded:
First-lien senior secured debt investments
$
2,154,036
$
483,756
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
71,000
121,592
Unsecured debt investments
—
41,463
Preferred equity investments
975
—
Common equity investments
8,820
—
Investment funds and vehicles
57,750
—
Total principal amount of investments funded
$
2,292,581
$
646,811
Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:
First-lien senior secured debt investments
$
(1,815,765)
$
(44,711)
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
(278,613)
(3,517)
Unsecured debt investments
—
—
Preferred Equity investments
—
—
Common Equity investments
—
—
Investment funds and vehicles
—
—
Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid
$
(2,094,378)
$
(48,228)
Number of new investment commitments in new
21
8
Average new investment commitment amount
104,913
$
90,138
Weighted average term for new debt investment
5.7
6.1
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at
floating rates
100.0
%
100.0
%
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at
fixed rates
0.0
%
0.0
%
Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment
commitments(2)
7.1
%
8.2
%
Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating
6.2
%
7.2
%
________________
(1)
Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.
(2)
Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.13% and 0.23% as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(3)
As of September 30, 2020, preferred equity investments and common equity investments were reported in aggregate as equity investments.
ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2021, ORCC had investments in 130 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.1 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.
