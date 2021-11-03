SkyView
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Information on the 2021 3rd Quarter Results

Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 3rd quarter of 2021 ending September 30, 2021 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Conference calls on the results will be held on Thursday, November 04 in Portuguese at 08:00 a.m. (EDT) and in English at 10:15 a.m. (EDT).

São Paulo – SP, November 03, 2021.

Renato Lulia Jacob
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-information-on-the-2021-3rd-quarter-results-301415887.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

