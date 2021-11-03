Disposable Vaporizer Development Designed to Maximize Success

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a premium cannabis vaping hardware brand under FirstUnion Group, MAXCORE provides the highest standard of CBD & THC vaping products for global clients. From start to finish, MAXCORE partners with customers to create trend-setting vaping hardware that is based on unsurpassed engineering and ingenuity, providing products with superior performance and user convenience by utilizing new advances in technology and safety.

With the latest addition to the MAXCORE lineup, the Tango & Titan, MAXCORE has filled a void in the vape pen market by designing compact disposable vaporizers with a larger capacity.

MAXCORE New Line of Disposables

Tango:

Tango holds a full gram of oil and comes with a visible oil window, powered by a 350 mAh battery, enabling you to use every last drop. This sleek, modern design also boasts a highly customizable body.

Titan:

With a refined metal housing and an infinite number of creative options, this simple, yet neat, design makes customization endless. The customizable skin creates endless aesthetic possibilities while simultaneously reducing labor cost. Showcasing a big capacity and rechargeable battery, the Titan was designed to ensure every drop of concentrate will be consumed safely.

Safety First

MAXCORE always puts safety as the highest priority; MAXCORE has upgraded the material of the new cartridge's core component to medical grade 316L stainless steel, which offers excellent corrosion resistance. The switch from non-leaded brass or 304 SS to medical grade 316L stainless steel is a big leap in raising safety standards to create a more enjoyable vaping experience.

Infinite Options

MAXCORE excels at providing a simple choice for customers where there are many customization options available for a particular product. If customers are looking for something discreet with a rechargeable function and extra capacity, they'll find it in the Tango & Titan. Whether they prefer something colorful or all-black texture with different elements, unlimited customization options mean they will always find exactly what they're looking for.

About MAXCORE

The mission of MAXCORE is to provide customers with outstanding, professional customer service with products tailored for every customer's needs at premium prices. MAXCORE's mother company, FirstUnion Group, which was established in 2004 and is best known for quality and innovations, is currently one of the largest global e-cig manufacturers in the vape industry.

