John Mayer and The Laundress Reunite to Create Capsule Collection For Laundry Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer has joined forces with The Laundress to create a new capsule collection called Way Out West. The collection launches on November 3rd and includes a Laundry Detergent and Fabric Fresh spray infused with a fine fragrance developed with Mayer exclusively for the collaboration.

The exclusive formulas are at the intersection of fashion and fabric care and were inspired by Mayer's affinity for textiles, extensive vintage archive collection, and love for taking care of his clothes, an experience he considers meditative. The fragrance The Laundress perfumer created in collaboration with John blends rich and soulful notes of amyris, black pepper, and neroli with the warmth of woody cedar, sandalwood, and musk, and evokes warm, familiar feelings of home. Additionally, the bottles, made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, feature a print from one of Mayer's own garments. Way Out West is Mayer's second collaboration with The Laundress.

To kick off the launch of the new collection, The Laundress Co-Founder Lindsey Boyd and Mayer will host an Instagram Live Shopping experience on November 2 at 4:00 PM EST. Here, all customers will have exclusive early access to shop Way Out West before it officially drops on TheLaundress.com. A special event for this launch, people can tune in and shop in real time by visiting @TheLaundress , where they can buy in just a few taps using checkout on Instagram.

"I first discovered The Laundress products over six years ago, and we aligned so organically on the philosophy that if you love fashion, you should be into fabric care," said John Mayer. "I find something so meditative about the process, which makes laundry day a very soothing ritual for me. Way Out West is an extension and embodiment of that passion, and I am so proud to introduce everyone to the new collection."

"From day one, we set out to create expertly crafted formulas that care for and protect your clothes, virtually eliminating the need for dry cleaning. We also knew we wanted fragrance to anchor the brand and that our scent experience would be equally as important as the performance of our products," said Lindsey Boyd, Co-Founder of The Laundress. "Scents' magic ability to transport you to another place or time made creating the Way Out West fragrance so special. John wanted to evoke a specific and nostalgic feeling with this scent: the warmth and comfort that home brings us. I'm so proud of this collaboration. As always, working alongside John to bring this collection to life was an amazing experience for the entire team."

"It's rare to find a partner who is genuinely enthusiastic about fabric care, which is why our relationship with John works so well. He is truly passionate about caring for his wardrobe, whether it's a t-shirt or a vintage sweater. So while the partnership seems unexpected, it is actually a natural and authentic one for us," said Brendan Taylor, The Laundress CEO. "For the launch of the new Way Out West collection we are also hosting a Shoppable Live Stream on Instagram, offering our consumers early access to the collection. We're calling it a conversation about Life and Laundry with John Mayer. We've seen social commerce take off in China especially, but it remains relatively untapped here in the US. I'm excited for our community to chat live with John and our Co-Founder Lindsey and have a chance to pick up the new Way Out West collection during the session. With John involved, I know it will be a good time for everyone that tunes in."

The Laundress' relationship with Mayer was born in the fall of 2015 when he organically posted a video hand washing his favorite t-shirts in the sink of a New York City hotel with the brand's All-Purpose Bleach Alternative and Signature Detergent. This laid the foundation for a unique partnership and ultimately led to the creation of his first collection with the brand, 'Out West,' which launched in September 2016. The collection was inspired by his home state of Montana, and a donation is made for every product purchased from the collection to the Montana Association of Land Trusts (MALT) and its conservation efforts. To date, The Laundress has donated more than $100,000 to MALT.

Way Out West will be available exclusively at TheLaundress.com starting November 3.

About The Laundress:

Founded in 2004 by textile experts and fashion veterans Gwen Whiting and Lindsey Boyd, The Laundress is a premium lifestyle brand of eco-conscious laundry detergent, fabric care, and home cleaning products. Globally renowned for achieving a delightfully thorough clean without compromising on ingredients or sustainability, The Laundress marries plant-derived formulas and a luxurious fine fragrance experience with impeccable results. The Laundress has revolutionized laundry rooms everywhere with their fabric-specific solutions that increase the longevity of clothing and eliminate the chemicals and costs of dry cleaning and unparalleled products that transform everyday chores into luxurious experiences.

View original content:

SOURCE The Laundress