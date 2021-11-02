iPipeline Partners with Life Happens to Help Protect More Families iPipeline and its Executives Award $35,000 in College Scholarships to Students Who Lost a Parent Without Life Insurance

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline®, a leading provider of no code / low code content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, today announced participation with Life Happens in its Life Lessons Scholarship Program for students ranging from 17-24 years of age. Life Happens is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products.

As part of the annual program, financial aid is given to students who have lost a parent without life insurance. The scholarships are part of September's Life Insurance Awareness Month, designed to help educate individuals on the importance and benefits of owning life insurance.

"The loss of a parent can be devastating for a young person, so we were excited to join forces with Life Happens and provide 6 students with college scholarships from the Greater Philadelphia Region during September's Life Insurance Awareness Month. Scholarships cannot bring back loved ones, but we hope they will provide some much-needed financial relief," said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline. "Life insurance plays a vital role in ensuring young individuals have the necessary coverage in place to support their futures. iPipeline's purpose is to help our customers protect more families. Our focus is on making it easier and faster for families to select and purchase insurance. Streamlining the buying process will contribute to reducing the number of uninsured individuals and ultimately better protect their loved ones."

"Life Happens' mission as a nonprofit is to educate and provide unbiased information to guide smart insurance choices to protect loved ones. We have several programs and educational campaigns that help build awareness of the importance of life insurance. Our September Life Insurance Awareness Month is one key campaign, and we were pleased to have iPipeline join the ranks of our many corporate partners," said Faisa Stafford, President and CEO, Life Happens. "Time and time again I have personally seen the positive impact we can have on students who have experienced emotional hardship and financial devastation in the wake of a death or disability of a breadwinner. With the generous assistance of companies like iPipeline we are building awareness of the importance of having life insurance while financially assisting young individuals to continue the pursuit of their dreams."

To learn more how iPipeline is making life insurance easier to purchase and working to protect the financial futures of families on a global basis, contact sales@ipipeline.com, or call 1-800-758-0824, option 2.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of no code / low code, content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations, and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline's platform is used by approximately 450 carriers and fund companies, 1,400 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Boston, Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Davidson, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.

