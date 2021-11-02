Voters Across the Nation Reject Lawlessness, While Biden Continues to Incite Immigration Lawlessness, Cautions FAIR

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), regarding yesterday's election results around the country.

"The gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey are capturing most of the media attention, but the outcomes in down ballot races and referendums may be even more indicative of the public's mood. From Seattle to Minneapolis to Long Island, voters overwhelmingly rejected far-left candidates and initiatives that are making their communities more dangerous and wreaking havoc on local economies.

"While voters punished politicians who want to abolish the police and turn criminals loose on the streets of their communities, the Biden administration is promoting lawlessness at the nation's borders and abolishing the agency that enforces immigration laws in the interior of the country. Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress remain relentless in their efforts to sneak a massive illegal alien amnesty provision into an already radical, unpopular, and frightfully expensive, social spending measure.

"Our lawless immigration system was not on the ballot yesterday, but it is clear that even in some of the deepest blue parts of the country, the public overwhelmingly opposes the radical left's assault on laws and law enforcement.

"It is time for President Biden to end the chaos his administration has created at our southern border, and restore effective enforcement policies and agreements that were in place when he took office. He must not only overrule Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' recent directives that have effectively abolished U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but replace him with someone who will honor his or her oath to protect the security of the nation.

"Likewise, it is time for Democratic leaders in Congress to stand up against their party's radical fringe and abandon efforts to amnesty millions of illegal aliens as part of the 'Build Back Better' budget reconciliation proposal. Blowing up long-standing Senate rules in order to enact the largest amnesty in American history would not only exacerbate the border crisis, but also deeply harm our nation for decades.

"The American public does not like what it is seeing, and the midterm elections are now only 370 days away."

