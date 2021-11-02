Cogent Biosciences to Present Virtually at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced that Andrew Robbins, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings during the virtual portion of the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 18-19, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Cogent Biosciences, Inc.)

The fireside chat will be available to conference attendees starting at 4:00am ET on Thursday, November 18 and lasting through 2:00pm ET on Friday, November 19. Access to the recording will be available under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the Cogent Biosciences website at: https://investors.cogentbio.com/events.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the newly formed Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases. Cogent Biosciences is based in Cambridge, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cogent Biosciences, Inc.