Choosing Therapy Taps Zocdoc to Help Therapists Launch and Grow Video-Based Private Practices

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc and Choosing Therapy are proud to announce the companies are partnering to make it easier for therapists to launch and grow virtual practices. In addition, this makes it easier for patients to find qualified, affordable therapists. People can now find and book appointments online with participating Choosing Therapy mental health care professionals for free using Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app.

Through Zocdoc's marketplace, people can access video appointments with a mental health provider who suits their preferences. Zocdoc users can now schedule care with one of Choosing Therapy's hundreds of video-based therapists across 25 states, including a growing number of providers who accept insurance.

"Choosing Therapy aims to close the gap between patients' demand for therapy and the supply of qualified, affordable therapists who offer video-based care," said Marc Prosser, founder and CEO at Choosing Therapy. "We're thrilled to partner with Zocdoc to advance our progress toward these goals: our work together has resulted in driving high-quality new patient leads to Choosing Therapy providers, and we plan to continue growing our presence on Zocdoc to bring the best possible mental healthcare experience to patients."

"We're proud to partner with Choosing Therapy to help therapists launch and grow their practices, and drive ease of access to video-based mental health care for patients," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "Mental health is the only specialty in which virtual care bookings remain higher than peak pandemic booking levels, and we're pleased to help providers meet patients where they're seeking care. As more Americans than ever are searching for mental health services, continuing to grow our mental health supply with organizations like Choosing Therapy will further Zocdoc's ability to expand patients' access to mental health providers."

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

Choosing Therapy is a mental health provider network on a mission to improve patients' access to mental health care by helping more therapists launch and grow video-based private practices. Therapists can focus on providing care while Choosing Therapy handles the rest: scheduling, onboarding, billing, HIPAA compliant EMR and video, and more. Patients can receive video therapy from a provider who meets their personality, specialty, experience, and cost level preferences.

